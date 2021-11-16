Six teenagers had to be emergency transferred yet hospital from Denver, Colorado, after a shooting was reported in the suburbs, police reported. The suspect in the shooting that occurred near Aurora Central High School fled from the scene so the authorities are already looking for him.

Agree the police report, five people from 14 and 17 years were transferred to hospital by authorities and the sixth person, a young man from 18 years moved alone to the hospital because he had minor injuries.

The spokeswoman, Caitlin jenney, revealed that three patients from the shooting were transferred to the Children’s Hospital Colorado. Where they were in stable condition and in constant communication with their relatives, who were at the site.

They decreed SAFE PERIMETER

The school was in a secure perimeter; that is, no one could enter or leave the school even though students and staff they could move freely inside the building.

According to the international news agency, ., the shooting was registered after a 18 year old died after being shot about 5 miles away last Sunday night.

