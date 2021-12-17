

The parliamentarian has been working in Congress for 22 years.

Photo: LinkedIn / .

The parliamentarian of the Senate, Elizabeth MacDonough, rejected Plan C proposed by Democrats to protect undocumented immigrants, leaving few options to Congress, unless their opinion is unknown and another plan is moved forward.

The rejected proposal was a temporary protection from deportation and Employment Authorization for 10 years in two periods or a maximum of 2031.

The legislative expert, who must decide whether the immigration plan can be approved under the Reconciliation process, pointed out that the new proposal was similar to the first two, although it did not contemplate a path to citizenship.

“The proposed ‘parole’ policy is not much different in its impact from the previous proposals we have considered. “said the paralmentarian.

Said apply This measure would increase the budget deficit by $ 131 billion over 10 years, in addition to creating a new kind of “category” of people, that is, those eligible for having lived in the country for at least 10 years.

“This new class would make 6.5 million people eligible for the parole, almost the same number of people as the two previous plans,” he said.

He cited estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which estimated that at least three million undocumented immigrants could obtain the ‘green card’ in 10 years.

“To make the policy effective, the ‘parole’ proposal changes the contours of the current ‘parole’ program, turning it into a grant of mandatory status to qualifying applicants in lieu of the current discretionary use of authority“, I consider.

He also indicated that this condition, known as parole, would be accompanied by Employment Authorization, travel permits and the possibility of obtaining a REAL ID, which would also have a lasting impact.

“These are substantial policy changes with long-lasting effects, like the ones we considered above, and outweigh the budgetary impact,” he said.

Senators consider citizenship

In addition to expressing their disagreement with MacDononugh’s position, the top senators who led the negotiations with the expert state that They will look for ways to offer a path to citizenship to the undocumented, but I will not say how they will do it.

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (New York) and colleagues Dick Durbin (Illinois), Chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Bob Menendez (New Jersey), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee; Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Representative Ben Ray Luján (New Mexico) and Senator Alex Padilla (California), chair of the Immigration Subcommittee, issued their joint message of rejection of the parliamentary position.

“We totally disagree with the interpretation of the Senate parliamentarian of our immigration proposal,” they said. “We will seek all means to achieve a path to citizenship in the Better Rebuild Act.”