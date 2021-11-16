11/16/2021 at 22:15 CET

.

The Minister council has granted this Tuesday a partial pardon to Juana Rivas, sentenced to two and a half years in prison for abduction of minors for not delivering her children to her ex-husband.

Government has lowered the prison sentence to one year and three months, and the six years of special disqualification to exercise parental authority has been commuted to 180 days of work for the benefit of the community.

The pardon, says the Ministry of Justice in a statement, is conditional on Rivas not committing the same crime for which she was sentenced within 4 years from the publication of the royal decree granting this grace measure.

Rivas is serving his sentence at the Matilde Cantos de Granada Social Insertion Center (CIS) after the Penitentiary Surveillance court upheld the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office against the third degree that he granted at first.

The events for which she was convicted took place in the summer of 2017, when he remained a month unaccounted for with his two children not to hand them over to the father, who in turn in 2009 was convicted of injuring her and whom she had again denounced for abuse in 2016.

The initial sentence for two crimes of child abduction was lowered by the Supreme Court to two years and six months in prison for a single crime, in addition to the loss of parental authority.

In its mandatory report on the petition for a pardon to Rivas, the Supreme Court unanimously opposed a total pardon, considering that the sentence was “proportionate in relation to the seriousness of the facts prosecuted,” but did not agree on the partial: eight magistrates supported it and another eight opposed it.

The first group appealed “to the interest of the minor”, after analyzing new documentation submitted by the mother on the situation of “anguish” experienced by the eldest son due to the separation from his mother and the alleged abuse of the father, but the other group questioned that the best interests of children could be known only from the information provided by one of the parties.

“Upper interior of the minors”

The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, had supported the granting of a partial pardon, reducing the prison sentence in six months, up to two years, and leaving the disqualification to exercise parental authority in four years, instead of in six.

The Government has finally decided to go further, cut the jail sentence by half and commute the disqualification to exercise parental authority, which brings it closer to its children.

And it has done so, Justice adds, “taking into account reasons of justice and equity, fundamentally attending to the best interests of minors.”

Likewise, the department headed by Pilar Llop continues, “it is valued that the pardoned woman has no criminal record, has satisfied civil liability and has complied with court decisions on guard and custody, as well as the terms and terms of the visitation regime.”

Justice ensures that the decision of this measure, which is provided for in the Constitution and the law, is in line with the report of the Prosecutor’s Office, which is favorable to the granting of a partial pardon.

In this sense, it also recalls that the Supreme Court unanimously opposed but did not rule out the partial, on which it decided not to pronounce before a tie between magistrates.