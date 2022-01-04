01/04/2022 at 05:01 CET

Tamara morillo

The orgy they participated in more than 70 people on New Year’s Eve in Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona) could be expensive to the participants, at least the fifty who were identified. The figure is high: it could reach a penalty of 12,000 euros. The Mossos d’Esquadra have indicated to CASO ABIERTO, the event and investigation portal of Prensa Ibérica, that the participants identified there committed four infractions: not respecting the distances or hygiene standards, participate in the celebration of prohibited activities, exceed the number of people allowed in social gatherings and bypass the mobility restrictions in force in Catalonia.

The police report leaves little doubt, the nature of the event, as well. The participants did not respect the distance measures of safety or hygiene (something unfeasible in this macro-encounter) and greatly exceeded the maximum limit of people (set at 10, both indoors and outdoors and both in the private and public spheres). In fact, when the municipal police arrived at the home, at least 50 people were identified who were identified, in addition to another twenty who were “having sex” on another floor of the building.

The Government will decide

In case of being considered Slight faults, the most probable hypothesis according to the sources consulted, each participant who was identified in the orgy may be sanctioned with between 100 and 3,000 euros of fine for each infraction. Since they committed four proven offenses each, they face a minimum of 400 euros and a maximum of 12,000 per person, depending on the assessment that is given to each act.

Once the administrative records are drawn up by the Catalan police, it will be the Ministry of the Interior of the Government who determines the price to pay. The Executive could even raise fouls and consider them serious, for which penalties between 3,001 and 60,000 euros are contemplated, although it is something that the sources consulted considered very unlikely.

Other offenses

Sources of the investigation indicate that they have limited themselves to proposing the four proven infractions, although predictably there were more. According to the Catalan police, it is known that the participants carried out activities that were expressly prohibited (macro party, macro stories) and skipped the mobility restrictions and night confinement from 1 to 6 in the morning, valid throughout Catalonia.

They could be more: intuiting that the majority of those who participated in the orgy would not be cohabitating people, the individuals probably they also violated the rule of wearing mask (required if 1.5 m distance cannot be guaranteed with people you do not live with). Amen from the ventilation when you are indoors (you have to open at least 3 times a day for ten minutes) and even the one that says that to pull the cistern it is necessary to do it with the lid down. Especially if the toilet is for common use. So it seems it was.

The operation started with the action of the Local Police of Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona). |

“Two gentlemen are bothering me”

The alarm went off with the call of a neighbor of Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona). Two gentlemen, clearly disoriented, were pounding on his door to enter the party. It wasn’t there, but they didn’t listen to reasons. Faced with his insistence on entering, the neighbor called the local police: “Two gentlemen are bothering me, they want to enter my home.”

After the call, a patrol traveled to the scene. The individuals, after being identified, assumed the error and assured that they had the wrong home and were actually going to another house in which a party was being held.

The agents, given that since December 24 capacity restrictions and macro-gatherings prevail – already defined as ‘illegal parties’ – in Catalonia, They went to the address where the orgy took place.

“Americans with prostitutes”

About fifty people were identified there. Although the identity of the participants has not been revealed, it is known that everything was planned. Orchestrated. In fact, they rented the address for the particular party. The landlord, according to sources close to it, I knew the details of the event. In number and form.

The agents drew up a record of the numerous breaches of sanitary measures. All the keys are in the police text. Although there was some Spanish participant, “they were almost all americans, with prostitutes “. Neighbors still can’t believe: the Lliça d’Amunt party favors, in the middle of the omicron era, has gone down in history.