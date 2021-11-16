Telemundo For Love or for money

The new reality show on Hispanic TV that will air on Telemundo, Por Amor o Por Dinero, will have its long-awaited and grand premiere this Wednesday, November 17 at 7 pm/6c. Hosted by international star Carlos Ponce. Here, a group of eight men and eight single women from across the United States will meet for the first time in a luxurious Oasis in the middle of a tropical paradise, where alliances could turn into rivalries and romances into betrayals in their quest to find the right. true love and win the grand prize of $ 200,000 for the winning couple.

Por Amor o Por Dinero is a new reality format full of adrenaline and surprises in each two-hour episode from Monday to Friday. Viewers will see singles pair up to compete in a series of mental and physical challenges. Each night, a winning couple will earn a reward that they can share with two other contestants of their choice and, every Friday, a contestant will receive a nomination to withdraw from the Oasis. As the audience closely follows the contestants, they will have the opportunity to choose their ideal partner to reach the grand finale until the winning pair, chosen by the public vote, takes home the grand prize of $ 200,000. in cash, $ 100,000 each.

Singles are:

Jose Luis, aka “El Campeón”, a 36-year-old Mexican from Chicago, Illinois who is an industrial engineer and is currently an active athlete in mixed martial arts and a UWC (United Wrestling Coalition) world champion. Single for four years, he is in search of love and longs for a woman who has the presence and security to start a family.

Clovis, a 28-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California who is romantic, seductive, and inveterately jealous. This actor, model and reality TV contestant trying to find his soulmate, is still looking for a true love. He says that when he is in love he is very dedicated, thoughtful and accommodating. Her wish is to get married and have children.

Lewis, a 29-year-old Dominican from Boston, Massachusetts with an energetic and always smiling personality. This personal trainer known as “The Conqueror in Series” reveals that he does not believe in love and that he has been single for almost a decade. He likes natural women, without makeup, nice and who love to dance.

Silverio, a 33-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California who is a former soccer player and personal trainer. He is a divorced man who enjoys his role as a father very much and is ready for a second chance to find love. He likes an intelligent, confident, attractive and feminine woman. He does not like a woman who is emotionally dependent, interested, insecure and who wants to attract attention.

Asif, a 24-year-old Puerto Rican young man from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico who likes everything that has to do with health and the arts, as well as being familiar, competitive and a lover of challenges. He loves to fall in love and feels that the woman he chooses as a partner must have the same values ​​as his mother. He suffered from bullying during his teens, but that led him to dedicate himself more to his physical condition. He was engaged, but the relationship ended before reaching the altar.

Anthony, a 31-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California who is known as “El Mago.” This black belt wearer in Jiujitsu has been interested in magic since his teens, something he has used for his conquests. With an honest personality, who says what he thinks and who considers that it is difficult for him to be faithful, he confesses that his ideal girl must be very familiar.

Ruben, a 30-year-old Spaniard from Miami, Florida known as “El Chico Divertido.” He’s been single for six years and says he’s never been 100% in love. Believe in attraction at first sight because first impressions are what matter. He considers himself a funny, ambitious and different man who can be the most loved or the most hated.

Diego, a 34-year-old Peruvian from Miami, Florida who is considered a natural seducer and faithful worker whose goal is to start a family. He is very laid back, loves the beach life and believes in love at first sight. It has always been from long relationships. You are looking for a woman who takes care of herself in every way, has good energy and is independent.

The single women are:

Karla, a 33-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California who believes in love at first sight despite having suffered love disappointments. She is a spiritual and territorial woman who describes herself as resilient, positive, passionate, strong and fun, and who is in search of a bold, courageous, intense and loving man.

Glenda, a 25-year-old Mexican from McAllen, Texas who is known as “El Alma Libre” for her outgoing and infatuated personality, but strong character. This passionate scorpion earned a degree in psychology. His dream is to get married, have three children and a life partner who is also his best friend.

Jennifher, a 29-year-old Dominican from Bronx, New York. Although she is very loving and protective, her love life has been difficult. He confesses that he likes mature, powerful and responsible men. He claims to be the life of the party and prefers the friendship of men over that of women because they are very envious.

Nobiraida, a 31-year-old Puerto Rican resident of Miami, Florida who is a waitress, even though she has a degree in real estate. With a chameleonic and extremely outgoing personality, he does not like to say his true age since he feels 20 years old. She likes men with a nice smile, confident and with a good sense of humor.

Lysandra, a 32-year-old Cuban resident of Miami, Florida who has a strong, determined and ambitious personality. She is a faithful believer in love and claims that it is the main reason she is still single. He defines himself as a highly intuitive, passionate person and in love with love. In addition, he assures that he does not need a perfect partner, but he does want a sincere love that manages to balance it.

Maricielo, a 26-year-old Peruvian from Los Angeles, California who was the first finalist for Miss Peru 2020, in addition to representing her native country in the Miss Grand International pageant. This Muay Thai fanatic (Thai boxing) describes herself as a fabulous woman, outgoing, disciplined and hard to forget because she has that spark that connects with men and attracts them.

Music, a 35-year-old Guatemalan woman from Orlando, Florida known as “Sin Filtros”. She claims to be cheeky and always lowers her age to conquer men much younger than her. Mother of a 10-year-old boy, she alleges that the first reaction of women is that they are envious of her.

Dyne, a 30-year-old Ecuadorian from Queens, New York. She considers herself a simple, disciplined and persistent woman. Her dream is to meet a man whom she can admire and with whom she can have intelligent conversations, but she is not interested in having children so as not to contribute to the overpopulation of the planet.