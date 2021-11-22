TV Azteca premieres a new reality show, meet the participants | Instagram

Unfortunately, so far no more details about the participants have been confirmed, however, in the official Venga la Alegría account some names have been released to know a little more about this long-awaited program.

Finally, it has reached television Aztec the new reality show that will make everyone dance and it is a contest program where eight families will face off in a dance contest, with a character from the show as part of the team.

Something extremely important is that “Everybody dance”Marks the return of host Ingrid Coronado, who disappeared from television for a time to focus on her television show, personal projects and her three children.

It has been announced that the program will feature the presence of Ernesto Cazares, Gary Centeno, Luis Fernando Peña, and Patricia Gallo.

However, on the official Instagram account of Venga la Alegría, some more names have been released.

On the other hand, the new start of TV Azteca will be able to tune in on channel 1 every Saturday from 8:00 p.m., with a duration of three hours and each week there will be a family eliminated from the competition.

Unfortunately, a few hours after its premiere, the negative reactions of the Internet users did not wait, since they branded the broadcast as improvised and even predicted failure.

This is how many netizens accused “Todos a Bailar” of being a low-budget program, even highlighting that a detail as important as the audio was neglected.

And although there were those who celebrated the return of Ingrid Coronado as presenter and the inclusion of a new television proposal, others considered that not enough budget was allocated.

In this sense, the owner of the television station, the magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, was attacked for making cuts that directly affect the quality of the broadcasts.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the participating families were also criticized, since it seems that from several netizens there were those who lacked the necessary charisma to arouse the interest of the public.

It should be noted that in addition to the strong criticism from viewers, on social networks, there was a family that, at the last minute, deserted the program.

In fact, Ingrid Coronado explained that the family that would participate with Patricia Gallo, as captain, decided not to continue in the contest due to a small disagreement with the production, so they will do a casting for other people to participate with the former contestant of MasterChef México , in the next program.