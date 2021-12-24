

“Paris: secrets and screeches” is the title of the report published by L’equipe.

Cloudy, in this way the en return of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a team where great soccer stars come to life, such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos.

The French newspaper L’equipe published this week a report titled “Paris: secrets and screeches”, in which it reveals those internal tensions of the wardrobe that Directed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Competition in the PSG goal

According to the French newspaper, one of the “Dirty rags” of PSG are in goal, due to competition for ownership between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

When the PSG-Nice from December 1Nice’s substitute goalkeeper who is on loan from PSG, Marcin Bulka, headed to the Parisian dressing room to greet his former teammates. He told Keylor that they both wore the same brand of gloves.

In this sense, the Costa Rican saw Donnarumma and said: “The best goalkeepers in the world carry this brand”, given that the Italian uses Adidas.

Neymar’s indiscipline

Another point on which the report emphasizes is the Neymar’s indiscipline. The Brazilian star was about to receive punishment for being late for signs with a PSG sponsor.

According to L’Equipe, the board did not sanction Neymar to prevent information from being leaked. The Brazilian’s excuse was that he did not know if he had to have a COVID-19 test in the morning.

The renewal of Mbappé is paralyzed

In we will see, this is the renewal of Kylian Mbappé’s contract. The dressing room would be divided between the French / Europeans and the South Americans. This situation would keep the footballer unmotivated, who last summer asked to be transferred to Real Madrid.

Messi’s privileges

On the day the Argentine star won his seventh Ballon d’Or, several of his teammates came out to celebrate. The next day, Messi and Paredes did not train due to gastroenteritis symptoms. This attitude, reported the French newspaper, caused discontent within the group.

In addition, two South American footballers whose names are not revealed did not appear at one of the team’s last morning training sessions, after celebrating on Sunday last week. They did not even ask the technical staff for permission to be absent.

Mauro Icardi marriage scandal

At the end of October, Mauro Icardi cheated on his wife Wanda Nara with María Eugenia “China” Suárez. In view of the fact that the club granted the striker three days of leave to resolve his marital conflict and even allowed him to travel to Italy, several members of the dressing room would have been upset.

