Zug, Switzerland, December 21, 2021.- Partisia Blockchain is joining forces with OriginAll, a Swiss-born tech company, to address the massive humanitarian problem of counterfeit drugs and the lack of accountability for remittances and charitable donations.

The problem of counterfeit drugs is prevalent in African countries where up to 70% of drugs are counterfeit according to WHO estimates. These illicit products kill millions of people each year while providing funding to criminal organizations and fueling corruption. Counterfeiting is estimated to cost more than USD 4 trillion per year to the world economy.

Solving the problem is not an easy task. Governments, international institutions and civil society organizations are often unable to reach the end user. In addition, they often must rely on many layers of intermediaries. This exposes economies and citizens to many risks and further discourages international NGOs from deploying more funds to improve health care in Africa.

Here OriginAll together with Partisia Blockchain can see an opportunity to make a difference. The result of the partnership is a unique system called OriginAll Healthies. This system uses tokenization to reinvent the way remittances and charitable donations are distributed. Thanks to Healthies, special tokens that can only be used to buy real medicines, donors can ensure that all their money will be used by the intended recipients.

All Healthies transactions, carried out through the Partisia Blockchain, guarantee that the holder is purchasing the intended product (medicine or healthcare service) from an authorized seller and within a predefined period of time. Each transaction is linked to the unique identifier (UID) of the legitimate product. Transactions that do not meet these criteria will fail. At the same time, Partisia Blockchain’s privacy solution allows private data to remain confidential.

The use of Partisia Blockchain technology ensures that this system can be used by anyone, including the unbanked. This, in alignment with UHC 2030, reinforcing and improving the quality health services available to all and ensuring that people do not fall into poverty due to the costs of health care.

Healthies are intended for both large-scale organizations and the average person sending remittances to their loved ones and provide complete peace of mind for both senders and recipients of Healthies. This technology will further support the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), with whom OriginAll has signed an exclusive agreement in its mandate to create a secure trade zone in African countries. With OriginAll’s partnership with 54 African countries, Healthies can potentially be deployed to more than 1.3 billion people.

“OriginAll is an ideal example of what we want to achieve as a project and with our focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Partisia Blockchain enables the combined use of public transparent blockchain, and privacy-preserving use of sensitive data needed for next-generation decentralized healthcare solutions. With OriginAll we use this technology to protect the individual patient and to allow competing companies to collaborate on sensitive corporate data; both are necessary to combat counterfeit drugs. Together, OriginAll allows us to demonstrate the power of Web 3.0 in practice to save lives. “ Kurt Nielsen, President of Partisia Blockchain.

“We are very proud to have the opportunity to join forces with Partisia Blockchain by combining our expertise in the fight against counterfeiting and illicit trade with Partisia Blockchain’s exclusive Web 3.0 blockchain, based on decades of computer software research and development. commercial grade multipart. Together we will ensure that those most in need have better and more equitable access to safe and verifiable medicines and health products, while providing donors with an unmatched level of transparency and auditability. ‘ Hans Schwab. , CEO of OriginAll.

About Partisia

Partisia Blockchain is a Web 3.0 public blockchain built for trust, transparency, privacy, and lightning-fast execution. Partisia Blockchain, the cutting-edge solution to the confidentiality and privacy challenges of decentralization represents the first successful full integration of blockchain technology with another type of commercial-grade distributed cryptography known as Secure Multi-Party Computing (MPC). This combination of distributed ledger technology (DLT) with privacy-enhancing software enables companies to experience the benefits of decentralized technologies while ensuring that data remains private and secure.

About OriginAll

OriginAll, SA, a corporation duly registered in Switzerland, has been co-founded by experts in the field of product safety and traceability. OriginAll develops aggregation platforms that allow users to verify the authenticity of a product, regardless of the solution adopted by a brand. OriginAll does not compete with or favor any traceability solutions, nor does it intend to disrupt solutions and programs already implemented or imposed. Rather, it builds their interoperability to provide governments and consumers with a single, transparent, and self-funded source of product verification, product information, and data correlation.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.