It is no secret to anyone that Christmas is one of the ideal dates to celebrate with family and friends, and the singer of Grupo firme, Eduin Caz already has his alcoholic drinks ready to celebrate in style.

It is worth mentioning that it is about having a good time with loved ones, and not going to the extreme of losing consciousness, but a few glasses cannot be denied to anyone because it is about celebrating staying on this earthly plane.

This is one of the years that has left the 27-year-old singer with the most positive things, as he has managed to put Grupo Firme right at the top of success, as it has swept the group genre and in style.

From his entry to the famous Billboard chart, to his great debut at the Latin Grammy, Eduin Caz is ready to receive 2020 with many more plans than you can imagine, as well as continue with more successes.

It should be noted that the last few weeks have not been easy at all, neither for the singer nor for his wife, since his unfaithful side was uncovered, so he only had to accept it and earn thousands of criticisms from his followers.

It was at the beginning of November, when some women through TikTok began to viralize their historical and torrid romances with Caz, despite the fact that he is 12 years old with his wife and mother of his children, Daisy Anahy.

However, the star assured that his wife was already aware of what happened and that the people who made their stories known were blackmailing him, so they were not going to destroy their marriage.

But now, the singer wants to get out of this terrible episode and celebrate in style the dates that are yet to come, so he has shared his favorite alcohol and we are sure that they are also yours.

Christmas drenched in tequila

It should be noted that it is one of the alcoholic beverages that has maddened and fallen in love with more than one around the world, as stars such as Kendall Jenner, Lebron James, Michael Jordan, and even Adam Levine, have fallen at his feet.

And it is that as a good Mexican who respects himself, Eduin Caz has stated that the original liquor Guadalajara, Jalisco, is one of the drinks that he likes the most, so it cannot be absent in his Christmas celebration.

It should be noted that the singer has also stated that a shot of tequila is his secret to enjoy with his companions and the public in each presentation, as it helps warm his throat.

Eduin Caz’s favorite tequila is “Don Julio”, vintage crystalline edition, which can be purchased at any department store or through messaging applications.

He himself was seen next to Maluma on the song “Cada Quien”, taking a few shots of said liquor, which the Colombian also enjoys.

Beer for Christmas

It should be noted that not only is tequila the interpreter’s favorite liquor, it is also one of the most popular drinks: very cold beers.

As expected, the frozen “cheves” are also part of the life of the interpreter, because in social networks it has been seen how he enjoys said liquor.

However, the 27-year-old singer has shared that his favorite is the Amstel Ultra beer, which you can enjoy too.

It is one of the drinks that in recent years has tried to manage calories and offer the same taste of beer, which has gained great popularity on social networks and can be found in any department store.

