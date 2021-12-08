One of the most successful soap operas returns to the screens of Telemundo, and its premiere promises to be one of the most important television events of 2022.

‘Passion of Gavilanes 2’ will return to the small screen in February next yearSince the announcement of the sequel to this successful telenovela, almost 20 years later, the public’s expectation is great as the return of the entire main cast has been confirmed.

Thus, through the social networks of melodrama, the suspense has been maintained. Exclusive photographs of the reunion of the actors who are part of the cast were recently published, such as: Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista.

Also, in the snapshots you can see the new actors as they are Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio, Juan Manuel Restrepo and Camila Rojas.

In addition, in order not to make the wait long, you can see the full interviews to the actors on the official YouTube channel: Telemundo-Novelas and thus learn more details of what is expected for next year.

When it premieres?

Through a post on Instagram, Telemundo confirmed when Pasión de Gavilanes 2 begins. The premiere is scheduled for February 2022, although there is still no specific date.

And the cast?

The best news for fans of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ is that The sequel will feature virtually the entire original cast. The new season stars Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Paola Rey, with a special participation by Michel Brown.

Zharick León, Kristina Lilley, Carmenza González and Tatiana Jauregui also rejoin.

They are integrated: Sergio Goyri, Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Camila Rojas, Alejandro López, Yare Santana, Jerónimo Cantillo, Germán Quintero, Constanza Hernández, Ángel de Miguel, Boris Schoemann, Jacobo Montalvo, Jhonatan Bedoya, Sebastián Vega, Valeria Caicedo, Katherine Porto and Álvaro García.

Plot

It will take up the narrative of two decades ago. ‘Pasión de Gavilanes 2’ will uncover a new era for the Reyes-Elizondo family when a tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family as evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits.

Where to see?

The audience will be able to see the chapters live through the app Telemundo, available at the Google Play Store and Apple Store or at Telemundo.com. The new episodes will also be available the next day on Peacock.

