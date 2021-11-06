Patchy Mix has never been a fan of James Gallagher. However, in the days leading up to his fight at Bellator 270, his opinion of the Irish bantamweight has somewhat changed.

Despite the fight being only a few days away, Patchy Mix believes that Gallagher has been doing his best to match him, including clashes since he arrived in Ireland, as well as numerous exchanges of words on social media.

“Personally, I don’t even know the boy. But what bothers me is that he’s been trying to get in my face all week, sending me direct messages, just talking shit, or posting my photos on the internet. Basically, she is a diva. It is like a woman. It doesn’t say anything in particular. He acts like a bitch and that’s what bothers me about him. “

No matter what tricks Gallagher pulls ahead of Friday’s event in Ireland, Mix admits that the biggest problem he has with his next opponent comes down to the hype he’s had. While Gallagher has been touted as one of the highest-rising stars on the entire Bellator roster, Mix points to his resume as proof that he hasn’t proven his worth inside the cage.

“He doesn’t have victories that are remotely good. I didn’t even think that I should have a chance to fight someone like me, but I accept it. I don’t mind kicking his ass for money. I think it’s a lot easier than the other fights they were going to give me. “I just want to steal his name. If it weren’t for the name, it doesn’t have much. Just look at your opponents. It’s pathetic. But now he has to fight me. You are right about my scope. You are correct in my precision. I’m going to finish him off. It deserves a good punishment. Glad to be the one to do it. “

Mix was originally scheduled to face Gallagher in May, but the fight could not go through in the weeks leading up to the event. Gallagher also mentioned a shoulder injury, which prevented him from competing earlier this year. However, Mix is ​​not sure to accept that excuse.

“I think he was forced to accept the fight. He pulled out of the previous fight for no reason. Is there any reason? Has anyone seen any injuries? There is no reason why he pulled out of the fight. They cornered him and he basically withdrew from the fight. There wasn’t even a reason. “I think he is too scared and has to keep up appearances. He looked for all possible advantages. I wanted him to lose to Albert Morales. I don’t think he planned to face me the last time. He always thought about retiring, and then I would have a tougher fight. He just did everything in his power in the hope that he would lose because he didn’t want the fight. “

Mix believes that “The Strabanimal” is finally willing to face him because he considers himself a superior fighter and welcomes him to challenge him on the ground where he promises an intense fight for the former Team SBG fighter.

“I think he’s looking at the division like ‘I can fight Patchy because he’s good on the ground, but so am I,’ but I’m above him on the ground. He’s not even on my level in any aspect of MMA. I can’t wait to expose it. He’s going to be a lot more surprised than when he fought Ricky Bandejas. I am much stronger than him. I’m going to put his butt on the ground right away. “

Patchy claims that his indifference towards Gallagher will only serve as added motivation to punish and ultimately embarrass his opponent in front of fans in his hometown of Dublin.

“Personally, I feel like I’m way ahead of him. The fight could be shorter than his presentation in the cage. To be honest, I want to bust it. I want to beat it slowly. Slowly drain the energy. Pass his guard, let him out, let him get up so he can take him down again. “I want to fight him like Islam Makhachev does, like Khabib does. I want to fight him like this. Make you remember my name for the rest of your life. I want it to break. I want him to quit, I want him to finish him before he taps, so I can get on top of him and make him feel like hell. “

The only thing Patchy is thinking about right now is taking Gallagher down on Friday, a win like this would set him up for another shot at the Bellator bantamweight title. However, that’s not necessarily on his mind, Mix knows that beating Gallagher should be the pass that takes him back to the top of the division, where reigning champion Sergio Pettis is gearing up for a fight against Kyoji Horiguchi in December. .