Pati Chapoy and Pedro Sola, unpublished photo wearing a bathing suit | Instagram

Recently Juan José Origen better known as Pepillo Origel shared an unpublished photograph where they appear Pedro Sola and Pati Chapoy in a bathing suit.

As you surely know, the television host Pepillo worked for a short time in Ventaneando, even though it was only a couple of years from 1996 to 1998, he managed to make very good friends with the drivers.

In those years besides Pati chapoy TV Azteca show director, they were also part of Ventaneando Pedro Sola and Martha Figueroa alongside Pepillo Origel, young and looking better than ever, these are stories that many would like to know and enjoy.

It was through a video where the controversial driver answered some questions from his fans on his YouTube channel, this was titled “How did I get to Ventaneando?”, It lasts 13:00 minutes.

It is from 11:55 where you can see the unpublished photo where Figueroa, Chapoy, Sola and Origel appear wearing a bathing suit, we will share it with you right away.

The driver appears in what seems to be his study, enjoying his home, commenting that he prefers not to leave his house and stay as comfortable as possible, he introduced his Pomeranian dog who immediately wanted to greet the Internet users as he himself mentioned.

At the beginning of the video he was commenting on some anecdotes that he had lived with a friend, about a dog that had gotten lost, very enthusiastically talking about what happened, it really is something entertaining for him.

After 7 minutes, he was commenting on programs like Verónica Castro’s, where they kept awake watching him, mentioning that he missed that type of television.

From minute 9:12 he read a question they asked him about how he had entered Ventaneando 26 years ago, he had a radio program and invited Pati chapoy to interview her, he mentioned that he did not know her.

Pepillo affirmed that Pati would be the producer only and would not be a driver, something that Chapoy liked about the young driver about his personality ended up inviting him to be part of the drivers, they quickly made a very good team between the four.

Thanks to the popularity that quickly began to have the program they had the opportunity to travel continuously, Origel shared several photos of the four looking younger and even next to Pati, they are photos that we definitely could not find elsewhere.