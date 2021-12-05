Pati Chapoy says goodbye to Ventaneando? Uncover project | Instagram

Pati Chapoy, who for years has been at the forefront of the broadcast of WindowingApparently it points its steps to new horizons, this after announcing a new decision. Will it be the final goodbye?

The presenter Pati Chapoy would have made a radical decision and announced a new project for which, apparently, she would abandon the broadcast of Ventaneando, however, it is not the first time that strong rumors of her supposed departure have emerged.

They assure, this would come after an alleged lawsuit with the executives, so the Mexican driver of the Ventaneando program would prepare a project outside the broadcast.

Project that is cooked at this table … we do not stop … we will tell you, he wrote.

Pati Chapoy says goodbye to Ventaneando? Uncover project. Photo: Instagram Capture

Everything indicates that the colleague of Daniel Bisogno and Pedrito Sola has already formed his team together with producers, directors and / or writers, with whom he assured he is cooking a “great project”.

On this occasion, the owner of Windowing, featured in an image together with Rosario Murrieta, head of information and presenter at Ventaneando and Iyari González, producer of the show program.

Patricia Chapoy Acevedo has collaborated with the El Ajusco production company for 28 years, it was in its beginnings when she was just starting in the San Ángel company, where they would have tried to put them in prison at the end of the 90’s.

So far the details about who could be in charge of the show program or if some of his collaborators are included in his next plans are unknown, the very 72-year-old collaborator he anticipated that there would be more news soon.

It was in a recent interview between Chapoy and his former collaborator, “El Escorpión Dorado” where they addressed this issue and the person who could replace her in the evening, giving rise to suspicions about whether they could be Daniel Bisogno or Pedrito Sola.

However, to the surprise of many, Pati Chapoy ended up revealing that her choice leaned towards the host Jimena, “The Choco“Pérez, however, the presenter changed her residence to Spain a long time ago.