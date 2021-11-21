Pati Chapoy did not want Belinda as a daughter-in-law because of Interested? | Instagram

Pati Chapoy held a very entertaining session with the Golden Scorpion in his truck, in which he spoke about various topics among which Belinda It would come out, the “presenter of Ventaneando”, spoke like never before of the “pop star”.

The conductive, Pati Chapoy, is one of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment world who has also led the evening program for several years keeping the public informed about the celebrities of the world of show business.

It was recently in an interview with the YouTube character, the “Golden Scorpion“, with whom he addressed, among other songs by the singer Belinda.

Did Pati Chapoy not want Belinda as a daughter-in-law? “After his little bones.” Photo: Instagram Capture

It all came up in the middle of the talk when the Tv Azteca collaborator For more than 40 years in the media, he shared details about the success of his children in the world of music, particularly, Rodrígo Dávila (member of Motel).

The member of the grouping (Rodrigo Dávila) positioned himself very well among the youth singers of the early 2000s, while his other son, Pablo, is dedicated to photography and music, currently producing music videos and advertising.

In the middle of the conversation, the celebrity of the platform did not miss the opportunity to question the journalist of shows about the supposed relationship that would be about to emerge between “Beli“and one of her sons, according to reports, the communicator gave a very surprising response.

Nooo, he liked Billy.

According to what Chapoy revealed, Christian Nodal’s now fiancée was after the “bones” of Billy (a friend of the Dávila-Chapoy family) and a member of the pop group.

As detailed by Patricia Chapoy Acevedo, this, “when the group was going through its best musical moment with its first studio album,” he mentions.

Laughing, the communicator exchanged details about the issue with the Scorpion, who did not hesitate to put Chapoy Acevedo in trouble his “Ex boss“on more than one occasion.

The youtuber, Alex Montiel (Golden Scorpion) was employed by Pati Chapoy a few years ago when he collaborated for Tv Azteca.

On the other hand, Patricia Chapoy herself, referred to her children as two of her greatest prides and shared details about the most recent projects in which they have been involved.