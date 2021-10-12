10/11/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

Patricia Rodríguez, until now Granada’s councilor, has been appointed new general director of the rojiblanco club, a position that had been vacant since the dismissal of Antonio Fernández Monterrubio.

Granada reported this Monday in a statement that it has decided “to restructure and strengthen the organizational composition of the club in order to make it more efficient and solid, in the continuous task of professionalizing, establishing and promoting growth” of the entity.

The main change is el appointment of Patricia Rodríguez as head of the general management of Granada, whose duties she had been carrying out since she came to the club as a director and, even more so, after the dismissal as CEO of Antonio Fernández Monterrubio.

Granada clarified that its board of directors will continue to be made up of its remaining members and will work together with the new general director in defining the club’s strategic lines, which also announced on Monday the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 15th of November at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium.

In it, according to the agenda set out in the call the resignation of Patricia Rodríguez as director will occur and, among other matters, the remuneration of the current directors of the company will be discussed and, where appropriate, the maximum amount of remuneration to be received by the board of directors will be set.

The Social Advisory Council will also be examined and, where appropriate, modified, delegating the board of directors to define its functions, structure and members.