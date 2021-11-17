Patricky Pitbull inherited the belt that belonged to his brother, Patrício Pitbull – Photo: Lucas Noonan / BELLATOR MMA

Brazilian Patricky Pitbull, who defeated Peter Queally and became the lightweight champion at Bellator 270 2 weeks ago, spoke about his obtained title and accepts the name of Brent Primus for the first defense. It also points to a return in February or March 2022.

The title was vacant since his brother Patrício abdicated the category belt shortly before. The Brazilian prevailed on hostile terrain in Dublin, Ireland, the land of Queally.

“It was wonderful to fight in hostile terrain, the crowd was very beautiful and organized, I got goose bumps inside the cage. After the fight they were very respectful to me, they took pictures of me and congratulated me. I thought they would be more aggressive, but they were very respectful, congratulating me on winning the belt »Pitbull told Combate in a note.

Patricky and Queally met for the first time in May this year, and the Irishman took the victory due to a medical interruption, when the Brazilian was unable to continue the fight due to a cut. This time the Brazilian got revenge by knockout.

«That knockout moment was expected, he knew if he could put a hand out he would knock him out. In the first round I studied to see what he was going to do, I threw him some punches, some feints. He started the second round wanting to squeeze me, that’s when he opened the gaps attacking me, and that’s what I wanted. I was ready, moving, coming off his jabs, always waiting for him to take his right hand, and that’s what happened. “, explained the brand new Brazilian champion.

“I have been in the organization for a long time and what I needed to complete my story was to win the belt. The file has not dropped yet. The belt is a great responsibility and it is like being a father for the first time. I know my responsibility to wear the belt. I have to train more, dedicate myself more to defend this belt. That is a lifetime’s work. I started training to be a world champion, I lived my entire career for it and now, thank God, I did it »added Pitbull

Patricky does not yet know when he will return to the Bellator cage, but points out that an opponent has been nominated as his possible first challenger.

“They’re talking a lot about Brent Primus in my first belt defense. I think it makes sense since he is a former champion and this fight has already happened again. He’s been talking about my name a lot because I just won the title, he won a fight too, so I think it makes sense. I have not been told anything about the next opponent, but I plan to return in February or March (2022) and will continue to train for that. I don’t know what Bellator’s idea is, but I think it would be a good date. “, Hill.

