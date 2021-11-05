These are three reasons to watch Bellator 270.

Bellator 270 will air on Friday, live from Dublin, Ireland, and will feature a stacked card of Irish fighters. The two big names are Peter Queally and James Gallagher, who are fighting in the main event and semi-main event respectively. Queally has a Bellator lightweight title shot against Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, while Gallagher has to fight Patrick “Patchy” Mix in a battle of top prospects.

The controversy alone over whether Freire and Queally deserved the Bellator lightweight title opportunity is enough to drive interest in the fight. While Freire is ranked No. 1 in the last Bellator lightweight rankings and Queally No. 4, Freire has lost his last two fights and hasn’t been that active since the end of 2019. Queally has won his last two fights, but that’s also the same number of fights he’s won in Bellator.

They haven’t exactly done enough to silence the doubters. They may do just that on Friday, however.

These are three reasons to tune in for Bellator 270

To find out which one-loss prospect is best

This is a big test for James Gallagher and / or Patchy Mix. Both fighters are under 30 years old and have high ceilings. With Mix missing weight, that will put a little extra pressure on both men, with Mix needing to prove he’s disciplined and Gallagher wanting to prove he can handle Mix no matter the size difference. A win here will surely put one or the other next in line for the winner of Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi.

A new champion guaranteed

As we mentioned above, there’s going to be a new lightweight champion crowned in Bellator but who? That’s a big question and with the Irish-born Peter Queally on one side of the challenge, we know exactly who the hometown will cheer for.

Can Ilias Bulaid continue his success in MMA?

Ilias Bulaid was one of the most impressive kickboxers in K-1, but he decided to leave behind that success for a new challenge in Bellator. The 26-year-old kickboxer from the Netherlands is taking on French MMA prospect Georges Sasu. For Bulaid, this will be a huge test. He hasn’t fought in nearly two years, last putting on the gloves at Bellator 240 in February of 2020. If he can come in and get a decisive win, he may find himself getting real looks for a spot in the top 10, but if he gets destroyed, after two years of preparation, it may be time to go back to kickboxing.

Bellator 270 takes place on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 live from 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Follow along with FanSided MMA for all your news and highlights.