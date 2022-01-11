01/11/2022

On at 08:07 CET

Bayer Leverkusen striker, Patrik schick, is one of the proper names in the Bundesliga. With a total of 17 goals in 14 games, the attacker has fully entered the fight for the top scorer trophy alongside Robert Lewandowski (20) and Erling Haaland (13).

17 – Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick has scored 17 goals in this season’s #Bundesliga, more than any other Leverkusen player had previously managed to score on the first 18 matchdays of a BL season. Thriving. # B04FCU pic.twitter.com/QE4NW4pjFq – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 8, 2022

The Czech, who was one of the sensations of the last European Championship with his team, He is the first player in the entire history of a German club to score such a number of goals at this point in the season in the Bundesliga.

The former AS Roma is experiencing a sweet moment in his career at the age of 25 and after not finishing settling in his previous stages: Sampdoria, AS Roma and Leipzig. As a Bayer player he already has 30 goals and five assists in 55 official matches.

Get back on the winning track

Gerardo Seoane’s Bayer Leverkusen did not go beyond the draw against Unión Berlin at home and signed his fourth consecutive game without winning in the Bundesliga, something that leaves him out of the Champions League positions. With 29 points he is in fifth position, one point behind Freiburg.

The German team is one of the revelations of the season and, in part, it has been thanks to their triumphant duo: Patrik Schick and Florian Wirtz lead a young, cheeky and daring team. The objective is to return to compete in the maximum continental competition.