Patry Jordan (Girona, 37 years old), took the initiative to launch her gymnastics classes on YouTube and never imagined that she would end up becoming the true queen of ‘fitness’ through digital platforms.

What started as some classes in a gym, have led this enterprising athletes to become an international benchmark as a personal trainer ‘online’.

In fact, your channel Gymvirtual accumulates more than 10 million subscribers thanks to its videos to get in shape and that at the same time they helped many people cope much better with confinement.

And it is that the initiative of Patry Jordan to post his gymnastics classes on the net was born, precisely from the need to find a way out of the impossibility of giving classes face-to-face at the Girona gym where he worked.

Gymvirtual, a success

He started his project, ‘Gymvirtual’ and it has become a phenomenon with followers of all ages and even many of them already prefer to stop going to the gym to do sit-ups in front of the computer screen or the mobile itself.

His easy and direct language engages. His messages invite anyone to join the wave of healthy living that he defends. Because in that circle of health, not only sport is necessary.

It also offers to combine it with nutrition, which in turn translates into emotional well-being and self-care.. Although from its beginnings on its you tube channel to the present, Patry Jordan has already become a phenomenon of millions of followers and has been trading on the rise for years.

All this, with the fashion of sports and in many cases, without leaving home, as many learned to do in the months when they were forced to sweat between the sofa. and the television, or in the room, in front of the computer, due to the pandemic.

A successful digital model

A few months that helped Patry Jordán develop its digital model that has reached gymnastics fans ‘online’ and from which many have no longer downloaded. They want to stay in shape with the advice of this entrepreneur who was even taken by surprise by the success of her online videos. Now she is the queen of online fitness.

Patry Jordán is in love with her work, she is happy to provide physical and emotional well-being to thousands of people she does not know but knows that they are behind the screen. A responsibility that you recognize, sometimes overwhelms you but that you take on.

And it is that physical exercise, in his opinion, goes much further than doing good abs or physical work. It is about a commitment to personal well-being, and that investment in health is one of the most important aspects of life. Exercise offers health and ultimately, quality of life to enjoy the many other good things that life gives you.

Concerned about people’s health, she launches messages to take advantage of time … I sleep well and above all, eat healthy before the barrage of figures that place the developed countries as the main ‘manufacturers’ of obese.

One of the ways to overcome sedentary lifestyle is to enjoy your classes, which provide physical and emotional well-being online.

“One two worlds, woman and sport”

The physical trainer on her GymVirtual channel, Patry Jordan, She was very proud of the award she received after going from anonymity to having more than 10 million followers on the internet. “At first it was not very clear why a pandemic had happened & rdquor ;, he explained.

“I want to thank the award and I am very excited because it unites two very important worlds for me, women and sports & rdquor;he explained at the gala. Said feel “Very grateful to be among so many women, with so much talent and work behind & rdquor;.

Patry Jordan has worked with many world-class athletes. “For me it is a pride to work with elite athletes, I feel like it was a dream and I feel very happy & rdquor ;.. and had a final message. “That we continue to move people at home & rdquor ;, he concluded