Paty Chapoy does not attend Ventaneando, fired forever? | .

The famous show host, Pati Chapoy has not returned to Ventaneando after a few weeks of absence and that is how Come the joy They confessed that I could get out of Aztec TV after 27 years to work there.

Well this Monday when the morning of the Ajusco shared that one of the main enemies of the channel would join them, despite everything they had spoken previously.

It is “Chisme No Like”, the famous program of Youtube from Javier Ceriani and Elisa beristain, a dynamic duo that is premiering its own show program on channel A Más, which is from TV Azteca.

It was live with Flor Rubio and Ricardo Casares who presented a capsule saying the following:

“With the networks we already have a new way of communicating with our sponsors because today at six o’clock in the afternoon we are in More with ‘Gossip No Like’ “, Elisa comments.

They also expressed that the program includes journalistic investigations that are highly critical of television, cinema and theater, so it asks the public not to miss out on the content that they carry out with great dedication for them.

In addition, this program is not from Pati Chapoy’s Agrado and we have known this for quite some time as well as we also know that Daniel Bisogno has attacked the Argentine driver several times, speaking ill of him and being visibly furious.

Even Daniel spoke of a possible lawsuit against that communicator, although without saying his name but everyone thought it was him.

We also know that on many occasions they have spoken of the hosts of come la joy, so we do not know what kind of strategy TV Azteca is applying with the inclusion of these presenters who will be a strong letter for the channel.

It is also known that this show program will be competing with that of Chapoy, against the Ventaneando program that has been on the air for more than 25 years and from which Pati could be fired.

However, this information has not been confirmed and the driver has not said anything on the subject so it may be just rumors.

We will have to keep waiting to see what will happen to this show host and these two hosts who are so controversial in everything they do something that has made Internet users comment that they are possibly very angry with the invitation they were made to participate in this new program.