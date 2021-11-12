Paty Navidad denies her contagion, “I never had it, it was Pneumonia” | INSTAGRAM

The famous actress, Patricia Navidad, has always been denying the existence of the disease that came into the world to make us stay indoors for a long time, but that is not all because now she has come out to sign that she was never infected: “I never had it.”

That is what the participant of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico from TV Azteca, being the main reason why she was hospitalized in intensive care and considered in a very serious condition.

“The truth is that many things were said that were not the case. I experienced everything in the hospital because I did arrive with an oxygenation problem. I never had symptoms except on the 15th. I had a bad time inside the hospital because they gave me liters of steroids and cortisone that still have me swollen, “he says.

“They also took 4 or 5 tubes of blood from me every day, so I was very weak,” were the words he used on the red carpet of the great night of Regional Mexican Music “Premios de la Radio”, which were organized by said television.

She was very serious and she does recognize it but so far she still does not accept that she was infected and also denied that they intubated her with oxygen direct.

“The doctors tell me that I was losing my life and that I had a double pneumoniaI wanted to leave the hospital twice because it was a lie, in the first place because I was not able to stay in intensive care with 25 cables connected. If I had allowed them to tube me without being necessary, I might not be here today, as has happened to many people and even within my own family ”.



Paty Navidad from the set of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.

The famous actress was socializing without wearing a mask, a measure that she never used. In addition, Patricia was not vaccinated either but she also assures that she is not worried.

“I assure you that more than half of the people here have not been vaccinated, but they say yes so that they are not bothering them the way they have bothered me, but I am not going to get vaccinated because I am a strong woman.”

“Everything that has been said about me and look here I am. My immune system is very strong, I am healthy and I exercise ”.

Impressive his words and his attitude to this situation that cannot be denied, a condition that has really affected millions of people and that to this day continues to do its thing, but of course in lesser quantity thanks to the massive vaccination of which Paty Navidad also denies has its positive effects.