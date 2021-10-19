10/19/2021

The best basketball player in the history of Spain, Pau Gasol, has detailed in a statement his future steps linked to the world of basketball.

The expivot of the NBA and Barça announced his retirement two weeks ago, in a farewell ceremony surrounded by his family and friends.

The full statement, below:

I recently celebrated a very special moment with family and friends to start a new stage.

I don’t know many people who enjoy goodbyes. But what I feel in each one that I have lived is that, when something ends, inevitably something new begins. And that is the reason why I believe that, as far as possible, we celebrate the farewells, the retirements or the end of the stage. In these celebrations we remember moments of what we have lived, we give thanks for the accumulated experiences – the good and the bad – for everything we have learned; and we also welcome the next chapter that we begin to write.

What you leave behind

Last October 5 was a very emotional and special day for me. It was not easy for me to pronounce the final words, but luckily I was surrounded by a lot of loved and known faces that have been part of my life throughout all these years. There were colleagues from different teams, coaches and physical trainers who have helped me on my way, but also people outside the sports field such as representatives of the companies with which I collaborate and members of the Gasol Foundation and UNICEF and the rest of the team that works with me. day to day. There was, of course, my family. There were also those who I consider my friends from the press, to whom I will always be grateful for having been a wonderful speaker, who have closely followed my career and my activities beyond sports and who once again accompanied me in such a significant moment .

With the end of my time as a player, I leave behind not only a profession that has given me many joys but an idyllic love that has lasted 35 years since I started playing when I was a child and began to dream. I remember moments like when I had to decide between basketball and medicine, between staying in the comfort of being at home or venturing into the unknown to play with the best in the world in the NBA. Throughout these years I have managed to show that hard work, commitment and effort are essential to achieve our dreams and direct us towards our goals.

I will also miss that particular lifestyle of the elite athlete. In my case, as a player in such a competitive and dynamic league as the NBA, I have become used to being constantly on the move from one place to another, to constantly traveling and adapting to changes. Stability is a rare commodity in the life of an NBA player, the ability to adapt has been key to staying in the elite for so many years.

Despite everything that I left behind, such as the travels, the training routines, the adrenaline of the competition generated by playing in front of thousands of fans & mldr; I firmly believe that most of the things that have characterized my twenty-year career as a professional basketball player will continue to be present in the stage that I am beginning now. The relationships established, the desire to improve, learn, continue to improve myself and have the greatest possible impact while my journey lasts.

New challenges, same principles

It’s been a few weeks now and I can’t stop being overwhelmed by all the affection I have been receiving since that day. As I said at the press event that was broadcast live through my networks and different television and digital channels, “this is not goodbye, it is a” we continue & rdquor; “. I have been preparing for this moment for many years (although it is never fully prepared), and I have started different projects that excite me. Now I will have more time to dedicate myself to them.

I want to work to defend the interests of athletes and ensuring a promising future for the sport, be it professional or amateur. I will do so from my recent position as a member of the IOC Athletes Commission and from the Spanish Sports Advisory Council. There are many challenges that arise in this area and I want to contribute my knowledge to generate positive changes.

The childhood future, which is why my brother Marc and I founded the Gasol Foundation in 2013, which works to promote healthy habits in order to eradicate childhood obesity. Along these lines, I hope to continue developing my role as Global Champion for nutrition and the end of childhood obesity with UNICEF.

I also want to develop my facet of investor, ambassador and strategic advisor of organizations linked to the field of sport and well-being At present, I am already working with some companies whose philosophy I share, such as Therabody, Overtime or BetterUp. I will continue to explore opportunities to help this profile of companies grow and add value to society. And my desire to contribute the maximum to achieve some goals is intact. Now the teams in which I play are different, and the goals are no longer the championships but others that are not less important. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to continue adding and giving back to society what it has given me.

I tie my shoes tight because a new chapter has begun, and I think it will also be very beautiful and special, although, without a doubt, different.