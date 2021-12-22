12/21/2021

On at 21:11 CET

If a player combines all the values ​​of sport such as dedication, perseverance, struggle, determination and success, that is, without a doubt, Pau Gasol, one of the best athletes in the history of Spanish sport if not the best.

A true legend of the sport who has only been retired for a few weeks after having won everything as a professional, and especially in the NBA where he developed practically his entire career and where he achieved two champion rings with the Los Angeles Lakers with his long-awaited friend Kobe Bryant.

Hanging the shirt the greatest legend in the history of Spanish basketball. A unique athlete on and off the slopes who now begins a new stage in his life, with new challenges.

An unbeatable record

And it is that his record is unmatched. In addition to the two NBA titles, he has won eleven medals in the Olympic, World and European Games with the Spanish team. But Pau Gasol is much more than an elite athlete. He is an exemplary citizen involved in solidarity and values.

The ‘Gasol Foundation’, which he shares with his brother Marc, works to reduce childhood obesity through the promotion of four healthy habits: sports and physical activity, a diet healthy, hours and quality of rest and emotional well-being.

Pau is also a UNICEF ambassador since 2003. The player wanted to take advantage of his success as an athlete to have an impact beyond their professional career and help the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

Care for underprivileged children

From the beginning, your collaboration focused on field trips that allowed him to understand the conditions in which children live and thus transmit it to the public with greater credibility and transparency.

In July 2019, Pau was named Global Champion for Nutrition and the End of Childhood Obesity with the aim of tackling nutrition-related problems on a global scale.

Undoubtedly, an athlete who has transcended the basketball courts where he forged his successful career to finally become a legend of Spanish sports, and with the desire to impact society through its solidarity actions on all fronts.