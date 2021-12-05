12/05/2021 at 17:13 CET

Pau Gasol is in the United States with his family, and the former NBA star returned to the NBA although he did it only as a spectator. Pau followed the match between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs on the track, at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The ex player of the Barça He was greeted with applause by all who recognized him and greeted the players of both teams when they noticed his presence next to the track. Too they asked him for a picture of Warriors fans.

It was his first appearance in an NBA game in many months, as he made his foot recovery away from the courts and then moved to Barcelona to complete his career with Barça and the Spanish team at the Tokyo Games.

Thinking in the future

His presence in the Warriors game it could be related to your professional future. On more than one occasion, Pau himself has pointed out the possibility of exercising tasks of sports direction or ‘management’ in a professional team, and where Sant Boi’s best moves is in his long experience in the NBA.

For now He has only been seen as a spectator, although his presence in San Francisco, where he lived before moving to BarcelonaIt could be related to your professional future.

“Little by little I will explore the path of working with a team or franchise, but more at the level of a builder or executive, than a coach,” he said. Recently. “To this day, I do not see training because it would consume me too much time and it would not allow me to do the other things that I am doing & rdquor ;, he assured.