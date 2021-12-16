Former NBA players Pau Gasol and José Manuel Calderón have virtually met in the space of conversations with relevant people led by José Manuel Calderón, UNIQ by Sngular, where they have been able to share their impressions of their future professionals and personalities.

The recent professional retirement of Pau Gasol has been the common thread that has guided the conversation between the two friends, whose professional past in common, as well as trajectory and future in different business and social projects has been revealed during the talk. For Gasol, this withdrawal represents the beginning of a change that is “an opportunity for growth and learning”, he commented.

In addition, during the time that the conversation between the former teammates of the Spanish National Team has lasted, topics such as family, leadership, the team, the use of technology in sport, the Olympic Games, as well as investments have been discussed. in startups carried out by the two partners.

Regarding the Olympic Games, Pau Gasol affirms that “they have meant something very important in my career” and for this reason he is proud that the Olympic athletes in Tokyo voted him as one of the representatives for the Athletes Commission of the Olympic Games, from where he hopes to support and help the group.

Gasol surprises us by revealing that the solidarity vocation that he expresses by exercising, among other activities, as a Goodwill ambassador with UNICEF is the result of the need he feels to return to society the recognition and success he had on the slopes and, in parallel, the result of a vocation: medicine: “I wanted to help people, especially children, who have a lot of potential.”

The conversation between Pau Gasol and José Manuel Calderón opens on December 17 the second season of UNIQ produced by the technology company Sngular. It is a meeting place between unique and relevant characters, with the aim of inspiring.

During the first season, José Manuel Calderón spoke with prominent people in different areas of Spanish society such as the publicist Toni Segarra, the bailaora Sara Baras, the athlete Albert Llovera, the virologist Margarita Del Val, and the chef José Andrés.

For the second season there will be relevant people from the business, music and culinary scene that, with their shared experience, they manage to inspire.