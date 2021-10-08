Everything was prepared to live a special moment and that special moment has arrived: Pau Gasol has announced his retirement as a basketball player. At 41, at the Liceu in Barcelona, ​​surrounded by colleagues, friends and family.

Farewell prepared with care, organized down to the last detail: opera brightening up the wait, all the masks with the initials PG, a stool on stage with a black and white photo of Pau with open arms in the background, the first rows full of loved ones and a farewell speech full of thanks and humility of the 2-time NBA champion and 6-time All-Star.

“Today I am here to inform you that I am going to retire from professional basketball,” Gasol announced, adding: “It is a difficult decision and it is a thoughtful decision … I wanted to end up playing and enjoying it, not because of an injury.” Words that were preceded by a story about his struggle against retirement due to injury and his happiness for having finally played for Barça (with the League included) and for the national team (with its fifth Olympic Games).

Thanks to the press, the fans, the teams, the national team (La Familia), the physios, the coaches, the managers, the sponsors, the tools … for all those who were part of his sporting life, anecdotes from when he was still He was a kid who took his first steps in basketball and maximum emotion when referring to Kobe bryant And your daughter Gigi and when he has addressed his family in Catalan and his wife in English.

There are no limits

“I have never tried to maintain myself, but to be better, and I have never wanted to set limits for myself, or for anyone to put them on me,” said Pau Gasol, who has ruled out becoming a coach in the future, but has not closed other ways in the world of basketball, such as being a consultant or an executive.

In addition, Pau wants from now on to give back to society everything he has given, continuing with all his charitable and philanthropic work, ways that he has already worked while being active as a player, with the Gasol Foundation and as an ambassador for UNICEF.

Added to this is his active role as a member of the IOC, representing the athletes.

At the end of his long speech and the questions from the informants, two long and heartfelt ovations from those present. Among those present, their parents and siblings, with Marc Gasol on the first front, his wife and daughter, Juan Carlos Navarro, Joan Laporta, Jorge Garbajosa, Rudy and Marta Fernandez, Raul Lopez, Felipe Reyes, Sarunas Jasikevicius…

The best player in Spanish basketball retires, a great in European basketball, one of the best foreigners who have stepped on the NBA, a future Hall of Fame whose individual and collective record speaks for itself.