Pau Ribas -17 points and 6 assists- he put his class as a player at the service of his team for the enjoyment of the 2,000 fans gathered in the Palau Olympic to see the comfortable victory (86-63) of Joventut de Badalona against Boulogne Metropolitans 92 that only disturbed seven minutes. Ribas It was again with his triples who launched his team towards victory midway through the first quarter and when he got tired of scoring he assisted his teammates to sign a PIR of 21.

JOV

MET

Joventut, 86

(25 + 24 + 19 + 18): Feliz (4), Ribas (17), Busquets (3), Willis (7), Tomic (8) -starting team-, Paul (11), Brodziansky (13), Ventura (-), Zagars (5), Birgander (8) and Parra (10).

Boulogne Metropolitans, 63

(20 + 11 + 18 + 14): Cummings (17), Konate (2), Hornsby (5), Hunter (19), Halilovic (10) -starting team-, Ho-You-Fate (2), Michineau ( 4) and Sy (4).

Referees

Lottermoser (Germany), Majkic (Slovenia) and Celik (Turkey). Without eliminated.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the seventh day of group A of the European Championship played at the Palau Olímpic de Badalona before 1,963 spectators.

Carles duran gave rest to his starting base, Guillem Vives, and in the absence of Ferran bassas for positive in Covid, gave the reins of the team to Andrew Happy Y Arturs zagars, which did not clash against a rival who quickly saw that it was not his night.

The team coached by the French coach, Vincent Collet, it lasted what the Joventut it took time to stop Will cummings, which was a nightmare in the first quarter with 11 points but barely added six since Fortune Y Busquets they were hooked on from the second quarter.

The game started due to little defense by both teams and equality was maintained only during the first six minutes (10-10, min. 6) thanks to the points of Will cummings -11 in the first quarter- that kept the French in the game.

The green and black began to distance themselves after two triples of Pau Ribas (16-12, min. 17) and two baskets of Brodziansky they left their team up five points at the end of the quarter (25-20).

The Penya He maintained his scoring rhythm in the second quarter, to which he added a better defense than in the first ten minutes, conceding only 11 points, which allowed him to extend his difference to 18 points at halftime (49-31) with Ribas Y Vine adding the majority of points.

Fortune Y Busquets they knew for a Cummings, who only scored two points in the second quarter, and the Boulogne It was left to Vince Hunter, who went into halftime with 12 points. A triple of Brandon paul and a basket of Willis At the beginning of the third quarter, they allowed Joventut to surpass the twenty advantage (54-31, min. 22) and clearly take control of the game.

The Boulogne Metropolitans kept to Hunter as a soloist while Cummings He was still missing. Ribas Y Brodziansky they continued their particular scorer duel to make it 68-49 at the end of the quarter.

Birgander did not miss the assistance of Ribas to score the first points of a last one in which Joventut reached a maximum difference of 26 points (83-57, min. 37) after two triples of Busquets Y Willis.