New NBA day and new round of conclusions and results. The Lakers are reunited with victory, the Nets get a breath of tranquility In James Harden’s best game, Raptors and Kings win, Denver beats Doncic and the Heat fly. And, among all this, a new exhibition of Paul George in the Clippers, who add losses as their star, orphan of Kawhi Leonard, Get one new heroic performance after another. All that and much more, in the summary of the day.

TORONTO RAPTORS 110 – 109 ORLANDO MAGIC

Fred VanVleet hit a triple and sealed the Toronto Raptors’ win over the Magic. The Raptors won back-to-back games for the first time this season. With two minutes remaining in regulation time, VanVleet scored the triple that put the score 110-98 in favor of the Raptors. VanVleet scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, while the leading scorer was Scottie Barnes, who contributed 21 points, and Gary Trent Jr. also contributed 19. For the Magic, Cole Anthony scored 24 as his team’s best scorer. Jalen Suggs reached 21 points and Wendell Carter Jr., contributed double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Mo Bamba also finished with a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds. Orlando lost its third straight game and its ninth in a row against the Raptors.

BROOKLYN NETS 105 – 98 INDIANA PACERS

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half of the game, reaching 20,000 career goals, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Pacers. Aldridge became the 48th player in league history and the seventh active player to score at least 20,000 points.. James Harden came out of a slump at the beginning of the season and got close to a triple-double with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Kevin Durant had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds and the Nets improved to 3-3 so far this season. The Pacers were led by reserve Torrey Craig, who had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Duarte scored 19 and Domantas Sabonis contributed 16 goals for the Indiana team. The Pacers saw their record drop to 1-5 overall and 0-4 on the road despite Craig’s 28 points.

MIAMI HEAT 114 – 99 CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Jimmy Butler had a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds as the leading scorer for the Heat, who defeated the Hornets. Miami blew most of a 26-point lead in the first half of the game. The Heat started the day in terms of points per game, with the best defense in the NBA, and Charlotte with the best offense in the league, but the defense prevailed, with Charlotte shooting only 39%. The Heat were 19 of 19 from the line for the second time this season.. Miami had been 19 of 19 or better only twice in its first 33 seasons. Now he has done it two more times in a span of five days. Miami is 190-1 in the past 25 seasons in games in which it led by at least 26 points. The only 26-point lead the Heat lost in that span was at Boston in a regular season finale in April 2016. The record now stands at 191-1. Bam Adebayo contributed another double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold medalist banner was unveiled, while Tyler Herro came off the bench and scored 26 points. For the Hornets, Gordon Hayward had 23 points leading the attack. Miles Bridges had 22 points and 8 rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 109 – 113 SACRAMENTO KINGS

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points as the leading scorer for the Sacramento Kings, who defeated the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings won their second straight game and remain undefeated on the road this season with a 3-0 record.. Sacramento, which has started the season with three road victories, has two losses at home. Richaun Holmes had 21 points and Buddy Hield, who came off the bench, had 20 points for Sacramento. Puerto Rican Maurice Harkless added minutes of play, with 24, but did not score points. The player had 5 rebounds and 1 assist. For the Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas contributed double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Ingram chipped in 22 and Devonte ‘Graham scored 16 for Sacramento. Willy Hernángomez did not play by decision of his coach. Playing without star forward Zion Williamson, who is recovering from offseason foot surgery, the Pelicans have lost five of their first six games.

DENVER NUGGETS 106 – 75 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Luka Doncic receives a loud beating. Check the chronicle here.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 111 – 92 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Damian Lillard scored 25 points and Jusuf Nurkic added 14 points and 17 rebounds in the Blazers’ victory over the Clippers. CJ McCollum scored 14 points and the Blazers won back-to-back duels for the first time this season. On Monday in Los Angeles, the Blazers shot just 21.6% from triple, while Lillard was 0-for-8 to take a beating (116-86). A very different performance than today, with 46.3% from the outside and Lillard in a great 5 of 7. For the Clippers, Paul George was again the hero without a prize and went to 42 points. It was the 18th game of George’s career of at least 40 points, and three of them have come against the Blazers. The Clippers led by as much as 11 in the first quarter before the Blazers began to prevail en route to a 48-40 lead at halftime. Tyronn Lue’s team closed the first half with 3 of 18 in triples. The locals opened their advantage in the third quarter and sentenced in the last despite the reaction of the Clippers, who have only added one victory so far this season.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 113 – 101 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

LeBron James returns and the Lakers win again. Check the chronicle here.