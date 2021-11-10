It is time to talk about Paul George. If Kawhi Leonard next door, the forward has returned to show that best intermittent version that right now gives him numbers to be MVP. 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds (career high), 5.4 assists (career high), 2.5 steals (career high) and 46% in field goals, 36% in triples and 86% in triples. The Clippers have 5 consecutive victories after a doubtful start in which the forward has been general captain, incredible reference and moral and spiritual leader. And they begin to play well and have great reliability waiting, once again, for that Kawhi who appears at Staples to see his teammates but still has no exact return date, but that seems to have left behind his disagreements, numerous in summer, with the Angelenos and their medical staff. And, if his team continues like this, one that stayed, remember, two victories from the Finals a few months ago … who knows?

Paul George has gone to 24 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists (with only 3 losses) in a new Los Angeles victory, this time against the Blazers. He has done it in a meeting in which collective power has reigned over the individual, against a rival in low hours and with a last quarter that the Clippers have managed to perfection. Also with the help of Nicolás Batum, who averages double digits for the first time in four seasons and is, on his way to 34 years, living a second youth that no one thought would return: 22 points and 6 of 8 in triples against Portland. And with the help of Reggie Jackson, that one-dimensional base with airs of grandeur, as well as overpaid in the Pistons, who has found his place in the scheme of an always underrated Tyronn Lue, but who does not seem to mind the fact that he almost never appears among the best coaches in the League. 23 (10 of 20 in shots) with 6 assists for the point guard, superb and restrained in equal parts.

And the thing does not stop there: Isaiah Hartenstein saves his minutes to the maximum and does damage in the area without shame or comparison (14 goals in 17 minutes with 6 of 7 in field goals); Bledsoe, reviled (rightly) in the Bucks, got 11 + 5 + 6 and did not clash in defense. And Zubac had another 11 points, with 7 rebounds. A bit of everything against the Blazers in a game in which Tyronn Lue’s team shot exceptionally: 51.8% from the field, 53.3% from 3-pointers (16 of 30, brutal) and only 8 losses from ball. The Clippers entered just 4 up into the fourth quarter (83-79) and with less than 4 minutes to go they were within a stone’s throw of their rivals (103-100). After this, partial 8-0 closed with a providential 2 + 1 from Paul George and goodbye to the possibilities of the Blazers, who (once again) were always in the game and (once again) lost.

Those from Oregon, who do not find their place in the League with the change of coach (Terry Stotts left and Chauncey Billups arrived), neither fuel nor give hope. 5-6 start and defeat after two consecutive victories, a very good one that generated some optimism against the Lakers. Damian Lillard went to 27 points, 11 of them in the fourth quarter, but reality prevailed against an opponent who simply did more to win. 13 points for a McCollum who is a shadow, more per game than statistics, than he was in his day, and 15 + 13 + 6 for a good Nurkic. Good on the rebound and in decision making, Billups’ men failed at the key moment, just when they had done the difficult part and had fallen behind 3 points: four consecutive missed attacks, including a mistake under the basket by a Robert Covington (6 points and 2 of 8 in shots in almost 39 minutes) that he stole but did not solve under the basket. And goodbye to the chances of victory.

And there are the Clippers. Undaunted in the face of adversity, insurmountable in pride, heroic in the last playoffs and also in a start in which nobody is well, but in which they are beginning to be (very) well. Five in a row, as they say in the United States, 6-4 record (which was 1-4), good game, a recognition of their synchronicity and their collective game and to dream of bigger things that are still far away in time (because there is much left for the playoffs, more than anything), but that are possible if they maintain this level until they return Kawhi and let’s see how he got back. For the moment, the hero is Paul George, that player capable of everything, that star who does not like him but plays excellently, that being from another planet who has a level to spare to belong to the highest class in the NBA. Although many times he is determined to prove otherwise. A unique, special and controversial player at the same time. A man capable of being one day in heaven, and the next in hell. And, right now, a candidate for MVP. That’s for sure.