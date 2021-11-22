Jalen Brunson’s 2 + 1 on Terance Mann became an offensive foul by the Mavs point guard after the review. The Texans arrived there on their visit to Los Angeles to face off, without Luka Doncic, to one of the fittest teams in the competition. If that basket had risen to the scoreboard with Brunson scoring the extra, the score would have been 94-92 with 52 seconds to go. However, the umpires changed the signaling and the Clippers scored thanks to Reggie Jackson, touched by a magic wand all afternoon. The point guard decided to suspend the Mavs’ strike attempt, that without their star they put the Angelenos against the ropes in an exercise of courage and pride worthy of commendation. But any unfinished revolution comes to nothing and the conclusions to the confrontation are more than clear: Kristapz Porzingis has streaks of talent, the Mavericks need Luka Doncic and Paul George … Anyway. He is a real star.

The fierce battle was like a night in which you go out without expectations and end up finding an enjoyment that is as unexpected as it is deserved. Nor is the Clippers-Mavericks going to change our lives, but the Texans played very well and made the Clippers sweat, who are ahead of their rivals in the Western Conference: 10-7 for them, by 9-7 for the team led by Jason Kidd. A little of everything and a little of a lot to successfully solve an attractive duel to such an extent that Kawhi Leonard changed his always undaunted face by the hubbub of the show business and the paraphernalia that surrounds the NBA in general and the city of Los Angeles in particular. As much as the Lakers are the ones who have owned that attitude, the same can be seen in other places of the North American competition. The usual: living in a constant movie, with real characters who interpret the script as if they were mere actors.

Porzingis, in his best physical tone since his famous injury with the Knicks, was at 15 points and 8 rebounds in just 16 minutes of play at halftime. He finished with 25, but did not catch any ball under the hoops again, a very sad trend in a game of great intensity, but terrible in the shot. At least, on the part of the Mavericks, who stayed at a poor 6 of 30 in triples, an ignominious figure that hurt them too much in a frenzied last quarter and in a game in which they were 12 down, but in which They appeared at the door with a Porzingis basket with more than 2 minutes to go that filled the locals with nerves: 88-85. Among all this, 20 points from a Brunson who had the basket he most enjoyed scoring was taken away from him, and much delirium in an attack that did not have the innate ability of Luka Doncic to handle the ball, take advantage of double defenses and supply his teammates with single shots. It was tried collectively, but Tim Hardaway (2 of 12 shooting), Maxi Kleber (2 of 7) or Dorian Finney-Smith (2 of 6) did not find the same facilities shooting alone as with opposition. Creating your own shot is always difficult.

In the Clippers, they solved the usual ones. At 88-85, Paul George made two free throws. With 90-87 and after his own failure, he crushed in transition. And with 92-89 and after time-out, cleared and suspended basket. The rest, the fleeting appearance of Jackson (23 points and great performance), but many spots for a star who finished with 29 points and remains one of the strongest MVP candidates at this start of the season. Of course Curry is there. And sadly, there is no one like Curry. One of those injustices that make his person a unique and incalculable value, while preventing him from seeing clones of him. Those that not even the most accurate machine could create. Amid so much verbiage, we continue: 16 points and 10 rebounds from Ivica Zubac, which closed Porzingis well under the hoops but could not control him on the outside. And 9 points from Kennard, 6 from Ibaka, 7 from Mann (which brought out the controversial offensive foul on Brunson). Anyway: Paul George, a great Jackson and if that, the rest.

Doncic has no return date and goes day by day. And it doesn’t look like his loss is going to last too long, but neither does it look like the Mavs are a different team than the one that has lost the last two years in the playoffs and in the first round, by the way, against the Clippers. Tyronn Lue’s team, meanwhile, recovers from two unexpected losses to the Grizzlies and, above all, the Pelicans, to return to the path of victory at home, in a really hard-working match that has been difficult for them to serve, but they have served. This is the theme for a team looking to go higher and get all the machinery working properly before Kawhi Leonard arrives. And there we will see what happens. Depending on when and especially how the big star returns. Of his commitment to a group in tune greater than ever. Of how restrained he is with his pretenses of greatness, his anger with the doctors and the rope always taut by that so-called environment. That will depend on the future of the Clippers. Basically, because the rest works. We are already seeing it.