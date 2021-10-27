10/27/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has criticized via Twitter the news about his alleged bad relationship with Solksjaer and a hypothetical breakup of the negotiations for the renewal of the French international. The all-rounder of the ‘red devils’ came off the bench in the hecatomb against Liverpool and did not last 15 minutes on the field, after his expulsion in the 59th minute for an ugly tackle on Naby Keita.

The truth is that Pogba had started the season like a racing car with five assists in his first two Premier League games with United. However, their presence in the team was diluted, at the same rate that the English team lost their rhythm in the domestic competition.

The footballer of the French National Team, who contract ends in June 2022, filled the patience of the fans of ‘the red devils’ in the blushing defeat of United at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford. The midfielder went out to put out the fire on the field with the score 0-4, but only got a well-deserved expulsion. In the wake of the disaster, the daily The Sun reported on a possible divorce between Pogba and still United manager Solksjaer. Some information even considered the possibility that the Frenchman would not play again under the Norwegian coach.

However, Pogba has categorically categorized the news as ‘fake news’, accompanying the capture of the news and the false news poster with a clear message: “Big lies make headlines.” Despite the denial by the French, he is not going through his best footballing moment chaining two consecutive substitutions against Liverpool, and in the Champions League duel against Atalanta.