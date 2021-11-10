At 52, Paul Rudd is an actor who has managed to stay current, in part thanks to his intervention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang or Ant Man. Through social networks, People magazine chose Paul as the sexiest man of 2021, however, a good part of netizens do not agree with the appointment. The reason? That he is a white man and that diversity is absent in the middle conclusion.

Do not miss: Disney Plus to Release 13 Marvel Studios Movies at IMAX Next Weekend

It rose to fame in the 1990s and has remained a fixture in the entertainment industry ever since. Without a doubt, one of his high points was the movie Clueless, however, the global and multi-million dollar success would be affirmed with his addition to the MCU as Ant Man. The character has made important contributions to the series and still has many adventures to live on.

People chose Rudd as the sexiest man of 2021, which has made his name trending this morning. While most fans are delighted with the magazine’s decision, not a few are condemning the reveal due to the lack of diversity. Some point out that the majority of the cast cast are Caucasian and that the roster suffers from a severe absence of minority stars.

Paul rudd He will return to the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film about which we do not have much information but which is currently in its filming stage. Ant Man and the Wasp still carry enormous weight in the greatest saga of superheroes Hollywood has seen and very soon we will witness their new adventures.

We invite you to read: Marvel Studios did not approve of the way Universal marketed Hulk: Incredible Man

Here are a series of tweets that criticize the choice of Paul rudd as the sexiest man in People magazine. Do you agree with the appointment?

I am totally in favor of Paul Rudd being the sexiest man in the world … that man is fine. But I just want to say that, in the last 36 years, 31 of the sexiest men have been white and 5 have been black. I’m going to need a little more diversity and representation, please.

i am all for paul rudd being the sexiest man alive… that man is fine. but i just want to say that in the last 36 years 31 of the sexiest men have been white and 5 have been black. uhhh i’m going to need a little more diversity and representation please – m (@soulstff) November 10, 2021

Anytime someone votes Paul Rudd the sexiest man in the world, I assume they’ve only seen nondescript white men.

Every time someone votes Paul Rudd as the world’s sexiest man I just assume they’ve only ever seen bland white men. – Teletext’s NFT (@ TTMRT4) November 10, 2021

No offense to Paul Rudd, but this is white mediocrity at its finest.

no offense to paul rudd but this is white mediocrity at its finest https://t.co/EE2redFNZq – I! (@https_aja) November 10, 2021

I love Paul Rudd, my crush, but why are all white dudes voted the sexiest men?

I luv Paul Rudd my fell missourian but why do all the white dudes get sexiest man lol like y’all act blind to all the other flavors out there it’s strange https://t.co/fs2BePFFkZ – sick6s1x (@twinppl) November 10, 2021

This Paul Rudd thing as the sexiest man is the joke of the century. The white folks in People magazine are definitely bored and doing the April Fool’s Day joke in November.

This Paul Rudd Sexiest man thing is the joke of the century,… the white people at People Magazine are definitely bored and pulling an April fools day in November. – IG: thebanterjeremy (@ BuffyPeters15) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd is so sweet and I am sure he is a good person … BUT these white men (who gave him this title) know very well that nobody pleasures themselves with a dildo in their hand thinking of the Paul Rudd, nobody.

Paul Rudd is so sweet and I am sure he is a good person… BUT these white people (that gave him this title) know damned well that nobody pleasures themselves with a dildo in their hand thinking about nobody’s Paul Rudd. pic.twitter.com/ZoPJJlbSav – IG: thebanterjeremy (@ BuffyPeters15) November 10, 2021

I mean, no offense, but Paul Rudd isn’t even the sexiest white man in the world.

I mean, no offense, but Paul Rudd isn’t even the sexiest white man alive. @ People – Top Jimmy (@UncleLeaver) November 10, 2021

Paul Rudd is great, but … they just cast any Gen X white male with a lot of fame, hahaha.

Paul Rudd is cool but … y’all just choosing any Gen X white man with a large amount of fame lmfao https://t.co/Ay133BTRxe – PJ, University of Austin TA (@ PhillyBeach93) November 10, 2021

It’s not horrible, Paul Rudd is cool but … He’s a generic attractive white man. Don’t get me wrong, I can appreciate it, but the * sexiest * man? It doesn’t really work.

It’s not horrible, Paul Rudd is cool but like… he’s a generic attractive white man. Don’t get me wrong, I can appreciate it, but * sexiest * man? It’s just not really giving. pic.twitter.com/C3Vt0MyY2r – Vel (@happyraptorv) November 10, 2021

You may also be interested in: Eternals: Chloé Zhao Says A Marvel-DC Crossover Is Not A Good Idea