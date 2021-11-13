Almost completely paralyzed from the neck down, Alexander, who is now 75 years old, he is alive and well, thanks to the large steel fan that has allowed him breathe for almost seven decades. He is one of the last people to use an iron lung, a device that was common in polio wards at the peak of the epidemic.

“I never gave up and I won’t,” Alexander says in a video interview with narrator Mitch Summers.

A very curious blessing

Rather than being imprisoned for the medical device that keeps him alive, the man with the iron lung has used it as a stepping stone to prosperity. He graduated with honors from high school, then received a scholarship to Southern Methodist University after being rejected for the first time by the school. He attended classes in a wheelchair during the brief moments in which he was able to escape from the iron lung, reports Linda Rodríguez McRobbie of The Guardian in a 2020 article.

Alexander graduated in 1984 with a Juris Doctor from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, reports Linda Hasco of PennLive.com, and actually worked as an attorney.

“And I was very good too,” he says in the video.

In 2020, Alexander wrote a book about his experience, Three Minutes for a Dog: My Life in an Iron Lung. It took him five years to do so, writing each word himself with a pen attached to a stick in his mouth.

“I wanted to achieve the things that they told me I could not achieve and achieve the dreams that I dreamed of,” he says in the video.

The polio epidemic

The poliomyelitisShort for polio, it was a mid-20th century scourge that sickened tens of thousands of people and killed thousands each year. Infectious disease caused by poliovirus attacks the central nervous system and causes some type of paralysis in about 0.5 percent of cases.

At the peak of the scourge, iron lungs were an absolute must for those suffering from paralysis of the diaphragm. The medical device allowed them to breathe creating negative pressure through the vacuum, forcing the lungs to expand.

Today, Alexander is believed to be one of only two people still wearing an iron lung, he reports. The Guardian . According to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, 1,200 people in the US trusted tank respirators in 1959. In 2004, only 39 people used them.

