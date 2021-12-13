Paul Thomas Anderson is having a lot of success with his latest film Licorice Pizza – 100%. Since its premiere, the film has attracted attention for being a simple and accessible story, but with all those elements that the director has already signed. The real surprise is the work of Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Alana Haim, member of the band Haim, who are already being recognized as strong competitors in the upcoming awards season. Although the director belongs to a select group of creators, he does not always support the vision of his colleagues. For example, not long ago he acknowledged that he really enjoys Marvel films and now defends the position of these films within the industry.

Several people were surprised when Anderson stated that his family is obsessed with MCU movies and they try to watch all of them to keep up to date. Some fans were disappointed, as it is customary for directors of this caliber, the so-called authors and winners of various Oscars, to speak out against what is popular and rob them of the millions they need to produce their own stories. Names like Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott have not only harshly criticized superhero movies, but also the public who enjoy them, thus blaming a very specific generation, even though these titles are viewed by people of all ages.

It is understood that films of this genre have a different machinery. To begin with, they require millions to produce, but they make excellent returns that lock in risk. While films of another type or of a more independent cut have serious problems from the filming and even the exhibition that can easily be overshadowed by a Marvel premiere. Specialists and other artists continue to debate whether when we talk about comic book adaptations we are really talking about cinema or something transcendent. But for Paul Thomas Anderson, that dialogue is resolved and fully supports superhero works.

During an interview for The New Yorker (via IndieWire), Anderson spoke about receiving Licorice Pizza and assured that he feels happier than ever to work in the film industry, despite those elements that others see as obstacles:

Wow, my heart is glad to be able to tell you that I am happier than ever working in this business. I have my own corner in the litter box and am working with people that I really admire, like at MGM. I am incredibly happy right now. But that’s me. There is no end to the kind of daunting questions that always surround movies and what is going to happen.

The also director of El Hilo Fantasma – 97% understand the creators’ concern about the wave of superhero movies and streaming services, but he does not see them as something negative:

Obviously, it’s gotten more complicated with streaming and the kind of overabundance of superhero movies. Most of those things I don’t take too seriously. I mean, there seems to be a bit of concern about superhero movies. I like them. It seems to be a popular thing these days to wonder if they’ve ruined the movies and all these kinds of things. I just don’t feel that way.

For Anderson, these types of films will provoke the much-desired return to commercial theaters and help an industry that lost billions during the pandemic:

I mean, we’re all nervous about going back to the movies, but do you know what will bring them back? Spider-man So let’s be happy about that.

Paul Thomas Anderson He also acknowledges that streaming services are not that different from the VHS movies or exclusively Home Video that he experienced when he started his career. For him, these types of platforms allow creators more access, money and freedom, the only problem being the fact of having too many productions and having problems deciding which title to watch.

