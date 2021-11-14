Paul Thomas Anderson is a highly respected director within the industry, especially for his ability to cross genres while introducing us to tortured, complicated, foolish, destructive and even narcissistic protagonists. His reputation means that Hollywood actors respond to his calls with emotion, and he has achieved great collaborations. Perhaps the most popular and awarded is the one he had with Daniel Day-Lewis, with whom he worked on Bloody Oil – 91% and The Phantom Thread – 97%; but you can’t forget what he achieved with Adam Sandler in Intoxicated with Love – 79%. Being Sean Penn one of the best performers in the world, one wonders why it took them so long to get together for a project.

Licorice Pizza will be the first film where Sean Penn and Anderson work together. This story will take us through the unbalanced life of Gary, a young actor who falls in love with his best friend Alana. The movie stars Cooper hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Alana haim, and is inspired by the youth of Gary Goetzman, who was a very popular child actor who later became a successful producer. Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Maya Rudolph, John C. Reilly and Ben Stiller are also in the cast.

Sean Penn will play Jack Holden, a character inspired by actor William Holden, and we can see some of him in the first trailer for the film. For Paul Thomas Anderson Working with the actor is a dream come true, as he has been waiting for this moment since the nineties. In fact, Licorice Pizza is inspired by titles like Summer Madness – 96% and Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where exactly Sean Penn appear.

In an interview for Variety, Paul Thomas Anderson reveals that you have thought about Sean Penn for several important characters in his most famous films:

I’ve been asking Sean Penn to be in my movies since I started doing this. I wanted him for Boogie Nights in the role that Alfred Molina ended up playing in the firecracker scene. I talked to him back in the days of Intoxicated with Love – he had other preparation on how that would turn out, and he was going to be the force against Adam Sandler, but that didn’t work out.

It seems that the director not only wanted to work with Penn, but wanted to offer him a suitable role for him to accept with pleasure, and it is well known that the actor has reservations when joining a production. In the end, his job as Jack Holden is just what Anderson was looking for:

What is nice about your interpretation [en Licorice Pizza] is that there is nothing funny about it. Sean doesn’t do something for laughter. He plays the most serious delusions of an actor. That is hilarious.

Now that the director’s dream is fulfilled, he hopes to work with Joaquin Phoenix again and perhaps be the author who frees his retirement from Daniel Day-Lewis. For now, when Anderson was asked about other actors he would like to work with, he replied:

Denzel. There is a white whale right there. That power, the scale of his power as a movie star and his rank, it’s very exciting to think about working that. Olivia Colman is an absolute force.

Sean Penn He is just as well known for being a committed actor as he is for being a rather complicated one. The genius of the also director have caused him some problems with his colleagues, but in the case of Anderson and Licorice Pizza none of that happened. One of Penn’s most pressing issues is vaccinations on film sets, and not long ago he threatened to give up a series if all staff were not forced to get vaccinated. For this film, which was filmed in the middle of the pandemic, Anderson followed all health protocols and has already commented that he did not have any conflict or delay due to this matter.

