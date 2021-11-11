At the end of November, Licorice Pizza, the latest film from director Paul Thomas Anderson, who is also a producer and writer, and is recognized for his direction in other films such as Magnolia, will hit theaters – 84%, Blood Oil – 91%, The Master: Every Man Needs a Guide – 85% and Own Vice – 74%. Licorice Pizza is a dramatic comedy, which will be set in 1973, in the San Fernando Valley, and will tell the story of Gary Valentine, a young actor who meets Alana Kane, a 20-year-old young woman and photographer’s assistant, in his high school on the day of yearbook photography. The film will address different situations related to great political and cultural changes that took place at that time.

In an interview for Variety, the director talked about his new film, and the actors who played the main characters, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, acknowledged that he admires their talent and that he will probably work with them again in some other film, as one time you work with someone, you will want to do it again, the filmmaker said in the interview:

Once I’ve worked with someone, I really want to work with them over and over again. I am looking forward to working with all the people featured in this movie.

Following this comment, Thomas anderson He admitted that he wants to work with Joaquin Phoenix again, as he praised his brilliance in front of the camera and mentioned that it is not easy to find someone with such capacity. Anderson had the opportunity to direct Phoenix in the psychological drama, The master, which was released in 2012 and had the actor as the main character. He expressed it in the following words:

I am very much looking forward to working with Joaquin again, there is a disproportionate amount of talent in his acting department and a huge lack of material that is up to his capacity.

Joaquin phoenix He has a great and respected artistic career, having shown his ingenuity in different titles over the years. In 2019 we saw him in Joker – 91%, in which his performance was praised by critics, and the film gained impressive worldwide fame and acceptance, causing the character to once again have a major impact on pop culture. On November 19, C’mon C’mon – 100% will be released, in which we will see again Phoenix starring alongside Gaby Hoffmann and Scoot McNairy.

In the conversation with Variety, the director also spoke about some other actors that he would like to collaborate with one day, including Denzel Washington and Olivia Colman. He mentions that it would be a dream for him to become associated with such great actors whose presence in movies is powerful.

Anderson He also confessed that he is hoping to return to direct Daniel Day-Lewis, however the actor said he would retire from acting after his latest project with Anderson, The Phantom Thread – 97%. The director expressed that although he would love to work with the actor again, he is not upset with the decision to Day-lewis, because it has already given the world of cinema more than it could ask for:

We could get together and wait for him to come back. Wouldn’t that be great? When it came out Phantom Thread, I was asked a lot about it and now I feel the same as then. Yes, I am greedy like everyone else. I want more performances of Daniel Day-Lewis. But I also think he’s given us more than enough, and we should stop being so greedy. He is the king.

Paul Thomas Anderson He is undoubtedly a great director, who wants to be able to carry out outstanding projects with the help of really talented actors. His film Licorice Pizza is just around the corner, and it will be the film debut of the two interpreters who star in it. It is time to give a chance to new faces in the film industry and hopefully your work on this project will bring you great results.

