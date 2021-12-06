The past November 30 marked the 8th anniversary of the death of Paul Walker, who suffered a tragic car accident with his friend Roger Rodas when he returned from a charity event in the city of Santa Clarita, located in Los Angeles County. Walker was 40 years old.

Many of the actor’s loved ones wanted to pay tribute to him for this day through their social networks. One of them was his daughter, Meadow Walker, who on Instagram uploaded a publication in which, along with an emotional photo in which a young Paul Walker is shown kissing him on the cheek when he was just a baby, dedicated some to him precious words: “I love you and miss you endlessly. Today and every day I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend“.

In addition, the model also took advantage of the anniversary to encourage her followers to collaborate with the Paul Walker Foundation for Giving Tuesday, a date that promotes solidarity: “To honor my father’s legacy, we hope you will join us in doing good. Today, proceeds from our limited edition Yeti PWF Mug will go directly to #ToysForTots Happy Giving Tuesday!” .

The Fast family does not forget him

His fellow “Fast and Furious”, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson, also paid tribute to the death of the interpreter. Gibson, on the one hand, shared a video that he accompanied with the following words: “I have not been able to sleep tonight and when I finally closed my eyes this morning it was around 7 AM, something was fighting against my mind and my spirit and I I have realized what I was feeling. Today 8 years ago we lost our dear brother, one of my best friends and truly someone who supported me …. A man who would defend me as I would defend him at any cost .. .. One of the most sincere and genuine souls that has ever lived on this earth … “.

The text continues like this: “Today, around 6:30 pm, I received the worst phone call I have ever received in my life. The 8th has a particular meaning in the Bible that I wanted to share … After Jesus was resurrected, he He says he made eight appearances, which many people believe is not a coincidence … I have felt your spirit and I have felt your love and energy around me for these last 8 years. I can hear your unique laugh still in my head and I miss your hugs and your sense of humor … “. Paul’s younger brother, Cody Walker, commented on the publication revealing that he had kept that call with him: “Today is never easy, but talking on the phone for the last two hours made a difference.”

For his part, Brewster uploaded an image of Walker along with a caption that he titled “Eight years“:

Finally, Vin Diesel, who walked Meadow down the aisle at her wedding in October, shared one of his many anecdotes with his friend: “I told you I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital where I was I was conducting after work. I’ll never forget it. You told me a lot of tough guys would advise me to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s wrong. You have to go in there, cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. Of course, you were speaking from experience, already having an angel of your own. Eight years have passed today … (…)Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel you helped me prepare for with your fraternal advice is the same angel precious Meadow asked to be her bridesmaid(…) “.