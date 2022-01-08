01/08/2022 at 11:09 CET

The Bayern midfielder, Paul wanner, officially debuted by the hand of Julian Nagelsmann at 16 years and 15 days. He is the second youngest player in history to make his Bundesliga debut after Youssoufa Moukoko, who did so at 16 years and one day.

The German, who has earned the opportunity for his good performance in the lower categories, had his come-out on a gray day for the Bavarian team: Nagelsmann’s men were surprised by Gladbach after five consecutive wins in the Bundesliga.

The whole of Bavaria, despite this, remains at the top of the table and confirmed a historical record: signed their 65th consecutive game scoring the German championship and equaled their own record between 2012 and 2014, the highest in the history of the competition.

Bayern, the big favorite

The Germans yielded at the Allianz Arena to a daring Borussia Mönchengladbach who annulled Lewandowski’s opening goal and he took three important points to leave the second half of the table. This is the third defeat in the 2021/22 Bundesliga for Bayern.

Be that as it may, the Bavarian team is the great candidate for the title to maintain the hegemony in Germany: They have won every title since the 2012/13 season and are on their way to the UEFA Champions League, where he will try to lower the favorites PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea.