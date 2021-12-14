12/14/2021 at 22:00 CET

Spain is already in the semifinals of its World Cup. And, also, through the big door by defeating Germany 26-21 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals against a packed Palau d’Esports de Granollers that has led the universal runners-up in a great match between Paula Arcos and Carmen Campos.

ESP

ALE

SPAIN, 26

(14 + 12): Merche Castellanos (p.), Eli Cesáreo, Sandy Barbosa (2), Irene Espínola, Alicia Fernández (3, 2p.), Jennifer Gutiérrez (1), Carmen Martin (3, 1p.) -Seven initial-, Silvia Navarro (ps), Carmen Campos (7, 4p.), Maitane Echeverria (3), Paula Arcos (4), Kaba Gassama, Sole López, Ainhoa ​​Hernández (2) and Almudena Rodríguez (1).

GERMANY, 21

(10 + 11): Dinah Eckerle (p.), Emily Bolk, Alina Grijsels (3), Xenia Smits (1), Meike Schmelzer (4), Amelie Berger, Antje Lauenroth (2) -starting seven-, Katharina Filter ( ps), Mia Zschocke (2), Alicia Stolle, Julia Maidhof (6, 4p.), Marlene Kalf (2, 1p.), Alicia Stolle, Luisa Schulze and Amelie Berger (1).

REFEREES

0-3, 2-5, 2-6, 7-8, 11-9, 14-10 (rest), 16-12, 18-15, 20-17, 22-17, 23-20 and 26-21 (final).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

Karina Christiansen and Line Hesseldal Hansen (Denmark). They excluded two minutes to the Spanish Kaba Gassama (36:47); and the Germans Mia Zschocke (24:38) and Xenia Smits (9:49 and 29:24).

INCIDENTS

Second quarter-final match of the Women’s Handball World Cup held at the Palau d’Esports de Granollers (Barcelona).

Spain faced the clash with the tranquility of having won all six games in this World Cup, but at the same time with the tension of knowing that the pass to the semifinals would be played “on a single card”, as coach José Ignacio Prades had stressed in the previous one.

And perhaps that pressure and the sensational atmosphere that existed at the Palau d’Esports affected the performance of the current universal runners-up in the first quarter of the game. So much so that Germany led 0-4 before 5 ‘with two penalty goals from Julia Maidhof.

Prades stopped the game to try to remember the ideas, but Spain could not find holes in the 6-0 German stone with almost perfect aids and that’s how 3-7 was reached while passing through 16 ‘, a moment that was a before and after in the game.

Almudena Rodríguez emptied herself before the tough German defense

| .

The entrance of Paula Arcos and Carmen Campos gave freshness to the attack of a Spanish team that regained defensive solvency, which together with the appearances of Merche Castellanos allowed to start a spectacular comeback that ended Jennifer Gutiérrez with 9-8 in the 23rd minute.

Germany was ‘touched’ and saw how their undefeated rival not only came back, but left with quick attacks and cons to go to the locker room 14-10 up after a 10-3 run and two exclusions almost in a row by a rival who had lost the newspaper. That dynamic had to be maintained and the semifinals would be a reality.

Germany turned to the 5-1 defense with Smits in the lead despite their two exclusions and the best Teutonic gunner began to appear, an Alina Grijsels who had been very well marked up to that point. With 19-16 in 43, Prades decided to ask for time out.

Sandy Barbosa, in a match action

| .

Spain continued attacking patiently and responded to 19-17 with a 3-0 run including a goal from Ainhoa ​​Hernández, taking advantage of the fact that the Alamanas were already attacking without a goalkeeper. to place a 22-17 in 48 ‘that invited us to dream just after the tenth stop of Castellanos.

To complete the festival, the veteran Silvia Navarro stopped two penalties to Maidhof and Grijsels so that Alicia Hernández took advantage of the rejection of the German goalkeeper to further increase the income with a 23-17 to nine minutes from the end that seems final.

He had to grit his teeth and the Guerreras did it wonderfully to achieve a well-deserved pass to the semifinals of the World Cup, so he will get on the podium if he wins any of the two remaining games. On Friday, another duel against the winners of Norway – Russia this Wednesday.