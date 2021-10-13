10/13/2021 at 04:09 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa qualified this Tuesday for the quarter finals by Indian Wells after defeat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 7-5 in an hour and 25 minutes. Badosa, world number 27, defeated Indian Wells’ third seed and number 5 in the WTA rankings in a match in which she was very solid and effective from start to finish. The Spanish will face the winner of the match between German Angelique Kerber and Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the next round.

“I am super proud of what I have done today,” Badosa said at the end of the game. Badosa said she knew that to win “she had to play perfect” and stressed that Krejcikova is “very talented” and one of her “favorite players”. After defeating the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska and the young American Cori Gauff, Badosa had a very high level rival in the round of 16 with the tennis player who this year won the Roland Garros title in singles and doubles (along with Katerina Siniaková), but the Spanish, who already defeated Krejcikova this year at the Mutua Madrid Open, did not shake her pulse.

Aggressive from the start, Badosa managed to break Krejcikova’s serve in the first game of the match thanks to a splendid parallel backhand. The Czech had two ‘break’ balls to balance the game with 2-1 against, but Badosa, with poise and cold blood, solved the mess she had gotten into with two great serves and put the 3-1 in the marker. Dominating from the back of the court and with the feeling of being very comfortable, Badosa got a second break of service that left her all face to face in the first set (4-1). He closed it on the fast track: a new ‘break’, with a fantastic backhand-winning rest, gave him the first set 6-1 in just 29 minutes.

Krejcikova’s doubts and problems

Doubts and mistakes had marked the start of Krejcikova’s game, which also asked medical assistance for left hand problems before starting the second set. Badosa did not take her foot off the gas and was placed 2-0 when breaking, once again, the service of the Czech, but at that moment Krejcikova woke up, who achieved two consecutive ‘break’ to turn the scoreboard (2-3 ) and change the tone of the match by pulling the punch. Badosa did not lose faith despite the fact that his serve, very firm and precise in the first set, seemed to falter at times. The Spanish broke again the service of her opponent, shook off any doubts that might go through her head, and with two direct aces she placed the 4-3 on the scoreboard after a blank game. Krejcikova was unable to show her best level and was beginning to show some signs of despair, so much so that she dropped her racket after a lost point.

Badosa had a great opportunity to finish the match with a match ball from the rest, but the Czech survived and tied the duel (5-5). But with 6-5 in his favor and three match balls to the rest, Badosa had no mercy and scored the meeting with the first of them with a wonderful parallel right hand that led him to sing victory with his arms raised and a big smile .