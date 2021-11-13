11/13/2021 at 23:59 CET

The Spanish Paula Badosa secured their qualification for the semi-finals of the WTA Finals after winning the Greek Maria Sakkari 7-6 (4) and 6-4, after two hours and six minutes of play.

With superiority in the ‘tie break’ of the first set and better in the service, despite having a physical loss in the second, Badosa, tenth racket in the world, became semifinalist of the tournament that distributes five million dollars.

Badosa showed great performance with his first serve and in the sixth game she broke the service of her rival, hesitant at times and with numerous unforced errors.

Accurate and with great mobility on the track, the Hispanic imposed conditions, defended well, but at the time of closing the set, it was erratic, let the Greek grow and that caused a ‘tie break’, which Badosa won 7-4.

In the second set, Sakkari made mistakes again at crucial moments and Paula broke his serve in the third game. The Spanish saved two breakpoints in the fourth to confirm and take a 3-1 lead.

Sakkari rose from 0-40 in the fifth game and broke in the eighth against Badosa, who lowered physical performance.

With the score 4-4 and everything in favor to find the set, Sakkari missed a drop and threw two balls out, which gave life to the Spanish.

In the group Chichen Itza, Badosa add two wins without losses and in the absence of a day is classified. The other place for the semifinal will be disputed by Sakkari, with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Polish Iga Swiatek, who will face this Saturday.

This Sunday, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza will seek her access to the semifinals against Estonian Annet Kontaveit, already secured in the phase of the four best, while the Czech Karolina Pliskova will go before her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova.