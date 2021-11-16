11/16/2021

Act. At 10:18 CET

Paula Badosa and Garbiñe Muguruza face today November 16 in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2021 from 9:00 p.m. (CET) and the game can be followed live and online on the website of SPORT.

The tennis player born in New York, but of Catalan origins, has already won her first and second matches. In fact, the sensations could not be more positive, since has beaten neither more nor less than Aryna Sabalenka, the number two in the world with an unusual forcefulness: 6-4 and 6-0. It cost him more against Maria Sakkari, whom he defeated 7-6, 6-4. Knowing that nothing was at stake anymore, she did not push herself to the fullest in their last match and was defeated by Swiatek. No

It has cost Muguruza more, she lost her first match against Pliskova, but then beat Krejcikova and Kontaveit. Thus, the Spanish-Venezuelan seems to have recovered from the initial hard setback. However, he faces a real “killer” who has defeated the most powerful tennis players on the scene.

WHAT TIME TO SEE THE BADOSA – MUGURUZA OF THE WTA FINALS?

The match between Badosa and Muguruza will be played in Guadalajara (Mexico) and can be seen openly through Teledeporte (RTVE). On the SPORT website we will offer you the live with our live narration.

It can also be seen live at DAZN, the world’s largest sports VOD and streaming platform. The kick-off will take place no earlier than 9:00 p.m. (CET).