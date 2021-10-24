10/24/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Paula Badosa mathematically secured a place in the WTA Finals that will be played in Guadalajara (Mexico), from November 10 to 17 and where I already had a safe place Garbiñe Muguruza.

Badosa, who won the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells a few weeks ago, is sure of a place, for the first time in her career, in the tournament that ends the season and brings together the eight best of the year.

The Spanish player first benefited from the resignation of the world’s number one, the Australian Ashleigh Barty and the recent decline of the Tunisian Ons Jabeur of the tournament in Courmayeur (Italy), with which he was bidding, together with the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, for the two vacancies so far.

The presence in Guadalajara is the culmination of the best season of Paula Badosa, 23, who this 2021 has won two titles, in Belgrade and Indian Wells, which have boosted her in the women’s world rankings.

Badosa will accompany in the WTA Finals Garbiñe Muguruza that his presence in Mexico was already guaranteed. It was twenty-one years since Spanish tennis had two representatives in a women’s Masters, since Conchita Martinez and Arantxa Sanchez Vicar they disputed the 2000 edition.

The poster of the WTA Finals already has seven of the eight protagonists: in addition to Badosa and Garbiñe Muguruza the Belarusian will be at the Guadalajara appointment Aryna Sabalenka, the czech Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Krejcikova, The greek Maria Sakkari and the polish Iga Swiatek. The latest vacancy is between Ons Jabeur and Anett Kontaveit.