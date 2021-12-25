Paulina Goto explores the possibilities that follow one another after motherhood and how important it is to continue having a life of her own in that circumstance in the second season of “Mother there are only two.”

The first season was seeing two very different women face motherhood and discover that there is no right way to be a mother. This second one is a bit of seeing after being a mother how you resume your life, work, love relationships and how you manage to make this balance ”, the actress assures in an interview.

In the fiction, which arrived on Netflix on Friday, Goto gives life to Mariana, an open and free woman with financial problems who becomes a mother.

But unknowingly, Mariana will take care of a baby that does not belong to her due to the mistake of a nurse who inadvertently exchanged her newborn with that of another woman, Ana, a successful businesswoman.

Both go on with their lives without being aware of the mistake and, since each one loves unconditionally who they believe is their daughter, they will realize that they are raising the wrong girl.

The affection that both developed for the girls leads them to form an atypical family by making the decision to live together, but living together will not be as simple as expected and a supposed betrayal will separate them again.

In that inescapable separation, the second season of the project of the spouses Fernando Sariñana (“Amarte hurts”, 2002) and Carolina Rivera (“El Segundo aire”, 2001) will begin.

“There was a challenge of continuity and not only physically but of the entire emotional train with which the characters came,” says Goto, due to the pause between the first installment released in early 2021 and the second.

New characters and more reflections on life and decision-making will be added to the new adventures that await Ana, Mariana and their daughters.

Among the lessons the 30-year-old learned from participating in the series is learning to let go and speak when she needs help.

“I was very touched by the part of Mariana that she tends to feel that she can handle everything. I am full of work (work) and responsibilities, now I have learned to ask for help and have this support network in which you know that you can count on someone else ”, he assures.

“Mother there are only two” also has the participation of Liz Gallardo, Ludwika Paleta, Martín Altomaro and Oka Giner, among others.

The first season of the series was watched by more than 23 million people. For 17 days it was the number one production in Mexico and was in the “top 10” of at least 32 countries.

Paulina Goto began her career as an actress in soap operas such as “Miss XV: Sueña Princesa” (2012) and “Mi corazón es tuyo” (2014).

Later she made her film debut with films such as “Twenty-year-old, divorced and fantastic” (2020) and, in addition to projects in series such as “Mother there are only two”, she has worked on her career as a singer.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital