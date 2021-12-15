Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán Announce tour for 2022!

Everything seems to indicate that the singers Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán have finally ended their rivalry, as they have announced a tour together whose name is “Very Perrísimas Tour”And will begin in 2022 in New York.

After it was rumored that the tour It would be with Thalía, Paulina Rubio seeks to resume the formula of Alejandra Guzmán and Gloria Trevi with a new tour that ends years of rivalry between the pop diva and the queen of rock in Spanish.

It is worth mentioning that the rumors began on October 15 when Paulina Rubio premiered her new single Yo Soy, as part of her new contract with the Sony Music label.

And that is where the “Golden Girl” announced that in 2022 she would have a musical tour with one of her most iconic rivals in the world of Mexican entertainment and pop culture.

Everything indicated that the musical show would be with Thalía, since it is well known that the interpreter of Yo No Soy Esa Mujer and the protagonist of melodramas had one of the most iconic rivalries of lovers of pop in Spanish.

In this way, trying to repeat the success of Alejandra Guzmán and Gloria Trevi’s tour and the new musical classics such as When a Man Fall in Love with You or More Good, the “Golden Girl” left her fight behind to make way for “Perrísimas Tour ”, which a couple of days ago announced its first date, which will be next April 23 in New York City.

As you may remember, the enmity became a classic due to the great musical successes it brought: Mío by Paulina Rubio and her response Hey Güera by Alejandra Guzmán.

And although the story was already known by the whole world, at the beginning of the year the “Queen of hearts” told Despierta América that the reason why she had written and sung that song was because the protagonist of Pobre Niña Rica had gotten into it. in 1991 with Erik Rubín, current husband of Andrea Legarreta.

Of course I did, at that time I started dating Erik and then he took it down because they were still in Timbiriche and I was starting to be famous ”.

According to Alejandra, she had already heard rumors that Rubín and Paulina had something and when she confirmed it, she knew that she had to do something about the matter and that is why the song emerged.

They are always güeras (blondes) I don’t know why. Güeras always bring me down, “added the singer.

It is worth mentioning that this musical and tour collaboration has a not too distant precedent, since on March 13, 2020 an image was leaked that showed Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán in a boxing ring.

This photograph was taken during the filming of the music video for Ni tú ni Nadie de Alaska and Dinarama.

In this way, Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán would be part of the new “Versus” tour, which in its first edition had the participation of Guzmán and Gloria Trevi and which was intended to be the continuation.

However, according to the shows program of Imagen entertainment Sale El Sol, the artists could not overcome their rivalry, so they would have canceled their participation at that time.