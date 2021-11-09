

It seems that Paulina Rubio She is not about to bury her differences with her ex-husband Nicolas Vallejo-Nágera after his last confrontation in the courts a few months ago, motivated by the alleged refusal of the Spanish businessman to give him the passport of his only son in common so that the boy could return to the United States and start the school year.

Both have a tough battle both legally and personally since their separation in 2012 and now Paulina has once again lashed out at Colate to clarify that her love story was so toxic That made her betray her own values.

“It was inevitable … I would rather not be with him than have something so toxic, mostly because he felt it wasn’t necessary. I, for love, was very trusting. At that time, my mom told me: ‘You have to do things more organized.’ Then I learned from all that, “he confessed in a new interview with Pati Chapoy.

“For love one does many things that one would not do normally (…) I am not afraid of falls, I know that to win you have to fall,” he said.

Currently, Paulina remains single After separating from the singer Gerardo Bazúa, the father of his youngest son, with whom he has also had clashes for the custody of the child, but maintains that not having a partner, for now, is the best, since he feels more than satisfied with the affection of her fans and focusing on her role as mother.

“When I have the love of the public at a concert, I feel very powerful. Not rush, I’m so good in my skin right now. I am fine with my children because they are action and adventure; They need a lot from me, so I don’t want to be distracted at this moment ”, expressed ‘La Chica Dorada’ and concluded:“ My children know that when I’m not working, I go to school for them. I wake up at 7 in the morning to wear them, then I take them to karate, we make tents or picnics. I enjoy it so much that I wouldn’t trade it for anything. “

The Mexican-born singer has had the joy of becoming a mother twice, as a result of the same number of relationships: Andrea Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera Rubio and Eros Bazúa Rubio.

