The global superstar Paulina Rubio returned more frontal than ever, with a song where there are no more masks, she owes nothing to anyone and is positioned as the absolute monarch of Latin pop. Throughout 40 years of musical career the singer, presenter, businesswoman and actress has done what she wanted and now confirms her place as the golden queen with her new single and video “I am”.

Making a call to follow her in the “em-Pau-werment”, Paulina gives us this song born from her own experience and perfected with a dream team of writers and composers that includes Felipe González, who has worked with such important names as Tini , Lola Indigo, Rauw Alejandro), the Colombian Valentina Rico and the Venezuelan artist Omar Koonze, in addition to Andy Clay (Ha * Ash, Thalia, Aitana) and Andrés Castro (winner of 13 Latin GRAMMY® and 2 GRAMMY®), this being The latter, also, producer of the song, which already promises to be another success in Rubio’s extensive catalog.

Video of “Yo Soy”

“I am” transmits strength; With phrases like “I owe nothing to anyone” or “Because I am what I want to be / Without pretending” the singer talks about being oneself, without disguises. This message is also present in the official video of “Yo Soy” where the Golden Queen wears a casual and sensual look that makes present the stamp of her ’em-Pau-werment’, and that is that Paulina Rubio does not know how to be from another In any case, it is not for nothing that she has reaped sustained success that keeps her at the top with each new song, and “Yo Soy” will not be the exception.

‘Yo Soy’ is enjoying life and giving yourself that place of queens that we all deserve, the ’em-pau-werment’! ”, Shares Paulina Rubio and highlights that“ Yo Soy ”has an autobiographical background with which practically anyone can identify.

“As the song says’ Nobody undoes me / Nobody rules me / Because I am always the queen.” Paulina Rubio.

The message of the song is special in the current context. Her words also sound in line with the convictions of the Golden Queen, who last September crowned her Queen of Latin Pride in Miami Beach, where she announced the song and invited attendees to share her powerful message.

And it is that Paulina Rubio, in her artistic career, has always been a woman who has brought her talent together with a message, which sometimes makes her uncomfortable, many others annoys, but which has led her to become a unique voice, that who defends difficult causes, who supports the marginalized, who always has something important to say for those who feel isolated.

That is why I AM feels like a cry to the universe, an important proclamation that takes it back to the top of the musical billboards globally because, as is customary, the whole world always falls asleep at each proposal offered by this musical pioneer. The return of Paulina Rubio, in times like these, is welcomed and accepted by all.

We missed you, Paulina!