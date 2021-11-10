Paulina Rubio ignores Andrea Legarreta in the middle of the program TODAY | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican singer, Paulina Rubio, is back and surprised everyone by showing up on our televisions in the Program morning of Televisa HOY, where he was announcing that “La Chica dorada” is back with a new musical release: “Soy yo”.

The artist was interacting with the program’s hosts on different occasions, however, there is a time when she was only with Paul stanley and Andrea Legarreta, so users noticed something strange in the famous Erik Rubín’s wife.

The moment became somewhat uncomfortable for the presenter and is that in truth Paulina was answering the questions but most of her time she was addressing the presenter, notably ignoring Legarreta, although perhaps she did not do it on purpose, of course. Andrea retained her professionalism and continued to allow her space to continue in the best way possible.

While Paulina Rubio of the interviewee about her artistic career, the two presenters tried to ask the pertinent questions, but the singer he only turned to the side of the presenter to whom he was telling practically all the information about this new stage in his career.

Viewers and Internet users were in charge of commenting that this was very remarkable and that it seemed that Andrea was not even there, many thought that Paulina behaved rude with her by ignoring her and only turning to the right side, although we have already seen this type of situation in different programs, with different guests and in different situations.

Some people assure that it is simply a reflection, because when we are right-handed we tend to turn to the right more than to the left, although we do not know what “The Golden Girl” was thinking either.

But in order not to draw conclusions from sharing the video so that you can try it yourself and observe the situation, you may consider that what the Internet users say is true or you agree with the theories about turning to the right.

In any of the cases, at Show News we will continue to share with you everything new about Paulina Rubio, the news that may arise about this new stage in her musical career and of course all the interesting that arise about her.