It is not a secret that there was a rivalry between Paulina Rubio and Thalía in the 80s, when both were part of the pop group Timbiriche. Especially that concert in which the girls were beaten and that was recorded in the memory of their fans and the media. What few know is what led them to have such a tense relationship, details that La Chica Dorada not only recalled, but also made her reveal the true reason behind that notorious enmity, of which there are still echoes despite get along today.

Paulina revived the concert in which she and Thalía went to the blows, although she assured that this was not the beginning of their rivalry. “Honestly, Thalía and I were going to fight for that or for another reason, so that was the trigger, but we were already bringing things stuck,” she said most sincerely in an interview with Yordi Pink.

Despite the way things happened between the two, when they were little the girls became very good friends, and he pointed to Thalía’s mother as an influence to end that good streak. “Yes, it was my friend for a long time and her mother (Yolanda mange) I wouldn’t let her be my friend because she said she couldn’t have beautiful friends who wouldn’t envy her, ”she confessed.

Far from what many thought, their differences were not marked by a competition for being the most famous in the musical field of that time. “We brought things stuck, but it was not whose most important thing … it had a lot to do with the couple, with kissing everyone in the group and with having the boyfriend and kissing the other,” Paulina revealed to the astonishment of the public.

And about the jealousy between them, he added: “I never wanted to have Thalía’s boyfriend, or María la del Barrio or anything. She was my friend”. So much so that today’s wife of Tommy Mottola was close to Pau when she faced the unfortunate loss of her boyfriend, Carlos Pavón.

The maturity that left everything in the past

Over time, Paulina Rubio and Thalía created their own paths in music and television. Each with their own personal and professional successes that place them in a current benchmark of pop music in Spanish. La Chica Dorada has just promoted her new single, Yo Soy, a song that she performs with pride in her personality. And, as for his relationship with his former partner, he assured that they managed to meet again in better moments thanks to Yolanda andrade.

“We started chatting a couple of years ago, I imagine the rough edges are already smoothed out,” he said, showing that they are not very close, but that there is no longer any rivalry as in his youth. “We have many things in common and other zero in common, because she is very different from me,” he concluded on the subject.