Paulina Rubio talks about her breaking of friendship with Thalía | Instagram

After so many years, the famous singer Paulina Rubio He broke the silence about what happened to the Mexican singer Thalía, as the famous ones were friends, however, with the passing of the years they distanced themselves.

A couple of days ago, the singer Paulina Rubio was one of the guests of Yordi Pink, where he had the opportunity to share some moments of his life and his artistic career, as well as his last loves, controversies, as happened with the rivalry with the soap opera actress, Thalía.

And, in fact, there had already been talk about a Fight On the stage that caused the rivalry, however, “The Golden Girl” broke the silence and gave her version of events, even revealing that the singer’s mother did not want them to be friends.

It should be noted that the video is available on the host’s YouTube channel, so the artist’s revelations have shocked the fans of both singers.

The former member of “Timbiriche” commented that she and the singer were going to fight for various reasons, but she assured that in reality they already had things stuck, as she mentioned, in the same way she said that the interpreter was her friend.

It may interest you: Thalía changes her look and surprises fans, her bangs return

Thalía was my friend for a long time ”. The singer stated during the interview.

This is how the singer announced that Thalía’s mother did not want her daughter to have beautiful friends who would not envy her, she said that she never wanted to have the artist’s boyfriend.

However, on the other hand, he commented that to be true they already had things stuck, but not who was the most important.

During an interview, Thalía broke the silence about the supposed rivalry with “The Golden Girl”, since she expressed that the relationship deteriorated when they grew up and they took separate paths when they launched as soloists.

In addition, he announced that Yolanda Andrade approached the singer with Thalía, began to have a little communication, so Yordi questioned him if he would do a tour with her or with Gloria Trevi, so he announced that it will be a surprise before Christmas.

On the other hand, the singer recalled that Global Citizen wanted to take away her children, since she received harsh criticism within the various social networks, however, she assured that she did nothing, since they wanted to lynch her for something she did not do. , he was accusing her of something.

On the other hand, one of the romances that caused a sensation was when in her youth she dated Erik Rubín, both were in “Timbiriche”, although they revealed that the singer took Alejandra Guzmán’s boyfriend away.

In addition, she also had an affair with the fashion designer José María Torre, as the artist was photographed with him on several occasions, however, their romance did not last long and later in 2007 she married the businessman Nicolás Vallego-Nágera.

However, during 2012 the couple announced the end of their marriage that turned into a scandal for the custody of their son.

After the controversy, the singer Paulina Rubio met Gerardo Bazúa in 2013, who was a participant in La Voz México, but they ended in 2018.